A bill that aims to give the Legislature a voice during a public health emergency as one of three branches of government has been introduced – though not by a member of the Legislature.

Former Sen. Chris Duenas, who is running for a seat in the 36th Guam Legislature, is calling the bill the “The Restoration of Separation of Powers."

Currently, the governor can order a state of public health emergency, which allows her to take certain actions. The emergency automatically terminates after 30 days unless it’s renewed by the governor.

Duenas’ bill requires the Legislature approve a renewal of the emergency.

The bill acknowledges that "a certain amount of nimbleness is necessary to deal with the COVID-19 situation. I Liheslaturan also finds the extraordinary Chapter 19 powers should not be open-ended and not subject to at least routine legislative oversight if not concurrence. Therefore the I Liheslaturan intends that the governor should have to 'make her case' to the I Liheslaturan if the Chapter 19 powers are to extend beyond thirty days."

Duenas said with legislation like this in place, "the Legislature can provide the opportunity for all voices to be heard."

"The people of Guam deserve a strong coequal branch of government to ensure equality and true deliberation of policy which affects all of us. This proposed bill will do exactly that,” Duenas stated.

“Over the last six months of this COVID-19 pandemic, our private sector has been clamoring for more transparency and a seat at the table when it comes to decision-making," he said. "The devastating effects this lockdown has had on our people cannot be overstated.”

Duenas said he “would love it if anyone would introduce it” in the current Legislature, though he’s prepared to do so if elected.

“As far as I am concerned, this should be included and passed now. That way, a hearing could be conducted before each extension and the community could express themselves,” he stated.