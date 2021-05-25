Three Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation mandating that whenever meetings are held between the governor and all senators, that meeting is to be made public.

Bill 141-36, introduced by Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada and Chris Duenas, essentially amends various definitions within the Open Government Law, so that meetings between the governor and Legislature are subject to open meeting requirements, even if no action is taken during the meeting.

"Guam law allows any meeting called by the governor of Guam, where they invite senators of the Guam Legislature, to be closed to the public, and likewise any meeting where the speaker of the Guam Legislature invites the governor to meet with the senators of the Guam Legislature, that discussion can also be in a secret environment," Moylan's office stated in a release.

While these meetings might not involve deliberations or official actions, they "consist of intricate conversations which impact the community and should never be closed to the public," the release added.

In mid-May, the governor and lawmakers met to discuss spending priorities for the American Rescue Plan funding. GovGuam has received $553 million from the federal government under the plan. The meeting was held behind closed doors, but lawmakers and the governor did field media questions afterwards.

Sen. Joanne Brown was the lone member of the Legislature to protest the meeting, stating that with the exception of legislative caucuses, everything the Legislature does should be done in public.

Brown said Monday that current law covers requirements for closed meetings, and there isn't anything preventing any member of the Legislature from requesting meetings to be open or not participating at all. But Brown said she would support Bill 141 and felt the measure was Moylan's expression that he is supporting open meetings, "which I think we all want to see."

Moylan's release also references a closed-door meeting in 2019 between the governor and lawmakers, to discuss the military buildup. Both meetings "concerned the community, including the media, as it was bewildering as to why these meetings were not open to the public," the released added.

"I understand that certain meetings, including caucuses or strategic discussions among elected officials, can remain private, but whenever the governor and senators meet officially, that conversation should never be confined within a closed door. It boils down to transparency," Moylan stated in the release.

He added that he was not comfortable with the meeting in May being private, despite it being within legal parameters, and initially contemplated not attending. But Moylan said he didn't want to lose out on hearing the governor's spending plan for the ARP money, so he participated anyway.

Adelup didn't respond to Bill 141 directly but deferred to prior statements the governor has made on the topic of closed meetings.

After the May meeting, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told reporters that she totally disagreed with Brown's labeling of the meeting as secret.

"We sent out the letters. We invited the media; the media knew about it. We’re now giving you information that we’ve discussed there ... If she was there, she would’ve appreciated the cooperation and the unification attitude of our public officials," the governor said, adding: "If it was a secret I’d hold it down in my Inarajan beach, but it’s not."