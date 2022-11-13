A pair of bills authored by Sen. Joe San Agustin propose an extension of locally funded aid meant to relieve residents from rising fuel costs.

The first introduced, Bill 358-36, would extend a temporary gas tax waiver for another 180 days. First enacted in June by lawmakers, the policy pauses three separate charges normally imposed on Guam: a 14-cents-per-gallon tax on diesel fuel, a 15-cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline and automotive and mass transit automotive surcharges, which are each at 4 cents per gallon.

The tax cuts could mean a savings of up to 95 cents for a motorist who buys 5 gallons of gas and up to $1.90 for a 10-gallon purchase. When first implemented, gas prices at local stations dropped almost immediately. The waivers were set to expire toward the end of 2022. If passed, the extension would continue the savings into the first half of 2023.

Funding for village road improvements and related government programs are dependent on the taxes, however. Similar to the first waiver, Bill 358 redirects revenue to address the potential shortfall. If passed as introduced, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will have the ability to “spend” up to $5.1 million “from any funding source” to cover the financial impacts of the extended tax waiver.

“I Maga’hågan Guåhan shall use her transfer authority if such sum is not able to fulfill the intent,” of the legislation, the bill states.

Power bills

The second measure from San Agustin, Bill 359-36, would extend a $100 monthly credit for Guam Power Authority ratepayers for another five months.

San Agustin’s proposal is similar to one already introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje. Both pieces of legislation would move the conclusion of the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program forward from this month to April 2023. The newer bill, however, would, once again, grant the governor near-blanket authority to find the estimated $26.3 million needed to pay the subsidies “from any funding source available.”

Terlaje’s measure, instead, calls for the funds to be drawn from the general fund, which has reported a gross revenue surplus of $103 million for the prior fiscal year.

Post files show there are a number of other laws that tap into fiscal year 2022 general fund revenues, but even after taking those into account, the fund’s surplus still comes out about $47.5 million ahead of adopted revenues for fiscal year 2022, according to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Some of the surplus will also be used to cover shortfalls in special funds, including revenue lost due to the ongoing gas tax waiver and the continued depression of the island’s tourism industry.