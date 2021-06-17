It's been more than three months since S. Benavente applied for a program that could help her family pay rent, power and water bills in the midst of pandemic hardships. She's still waiting for a decision, she said.

That's also the amount of time Naniomy Enita has been waiting for the Department of Administration's decision on her application for assistance in paying their household power bill.

"No one's calling me," she said about the application she filed in March, and she plans to call DOA about it.

Enita and Benavente are among 2,584 who have so far submitted an application to DOA, hoping to get help from a $33.6 million program that's supposed to help families financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Approved applicants can have up to 15 months of their rent or their power, water and other utility bills paid.

Benavente said a month after she filed her application for rent and utilities relief, she reached out to DOA on April 11 to seek help adjusting her family's gross income in the application because of unemployment benefits.

"I have five children in our household," Benavente told The Guam Daily Post. "We've used all three economic impact payments to cover our rent this past year and utilities, to include our refund. However, it's just not enough to stay afloat sometimes. Bills don't stop and we still need to eat."

That's why, on March 8, she submitted an application to DOA's Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Lorn Duenas, a single mother of six, said her application for rental assistance was preapproved, "but it's been a month already."

All she could think about are her children, she said.

"I'm getting worried," she said. "They said to let the landlord know I was preapproved. But been making payment arrangements."

As of this week, more than $1.03 million or about 3% of $33.6 million in funding for the rental and utilities relief program has been released to prevent hundreds of families from becoming homeless and to keep their power and water on, DOA said.

The agency called on more families to apply, with more than $30 million still available to help those in need.

Benavente is hoping that her family could soon get that help. Her husband luckily kept his unemployment during the pandemic, but not her.

"We were able to save ourselves from eviction and disconnections these past few months. Not sure if we can continue to do so in the next few months," the mother said.

When she applied for the program, they were behind a month in rent while their utilities were overdue.

DOA: Call us

DOA Deputy Director Bernadine Gines said those who have yet to hear from DOA about their application submitted in March or April should immediately reach out to the department by calling 638-4518 or 638-4519, sending an email to era@doa.guam.gov or visit the ERA office on the second floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Gines acknowledged that the phone lines may be busy because of the volume of calls received about the ERA program; that's why she also urges people to send emails or visit the ITC Building.

Many others shared their experiences applying with DOA and the length of time they have been waiting, but asked that their names be withheld. Others said their calls couldn't get through.

Those who were able to successfully reach out to DOA said they were told their application is still being reviewed, and these residents said they understand there are thousands of applications so all they can do at this point is wait.

DOA opened the application period March 3, and the program is extended through September 2022.

Reversal of denials

Gines said DOA reversed its denial of about 20 applications that were initially determined to be ineligible or disqualified.

That's after households appealed the initial denial decision, she said.

Serenta Curley said she felt sad when her application for rent, power and water assistance was denied.

The mother said she will consider filing an appeal, but didn't know how.

Her landlord has so far not threatened to evict them, but she said their water is on notice for disconnection.