Residents can weigh in next week on a slew of legislation that would reduce service learning hours for high school students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, tax sugary drinks by the ounce, and stand up a government-run lottery.

Bills to suspend business privilege taxes on food and medicine, increase the number of senators to 21, and make the Guam Education Board responsible for the school system’s budgeting are also up for public hearing at the Guam Congress Building.

Education

Current high school juniors and seniors who were unable to get a head start on their mandated 75 hours of community service learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a break, should Bill 109-37 pass. Introduced at the request of the Guam Youth Congress, it would allow students to graduate in school year 2023-2024 with just 35 hours of service learning, and those who graduate in school year 2024-2025 to complete just 55 hours.

Bill 109 will be heard at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Guam Congress Building.

To submit verbal or written testimony, contact the Office of Senator Chris Barnett at malafunkshun@guamlegislature.org or 671-969-3586.

Also being heard on Sept. 20 is Sen. Joe San Agustin’s Bill 117-37, which aims to make the Guam Education Board responsible for all funds spent by the Guam Department of Education. Presently, the GEB is only responsible for creating school policy. GDOE management has come under scrutiny for the slow rate of repairs and poor conditions at schools this year.

Drink tax, lottery

Sen. Roy Quinata’s Bill 118-37 would tax drinks with added sugar at a rate of 2 cents per ounce, and powders and syrups used to mix drinks based on the number of fluid ounces they are meant to yield. The measure would put money toward the maintenance and upkeep of local sports facilities.

Bill 118 will be heard at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21, though three other bills are scheduled to be heard before the measure.

To submit verbal or written testimony, contact the Office of Senator Sabina Perez at office@senatorperez.org or at 671-989-2968.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas’ Bill 145-37, which seeks to create a five-person Guam Lottery Commission, will be heard just after Bill 118. The commission would be responsible for overseeing and conducting any local and online lotteries with proceeds generated from the activity to go into the Limited Gaming Fund to pay for school repair and village recreational facilities.

Food prices, 21 senators

Sen. Jesse Lujan’s Bill 4-37 aims to suspend all business privilege taxes on food and medicine for 12 consecutive months in an attempt to lower costs for struggling consumers.

“Food prices have increased so dramatically over the last 24-plus months. We really need to do everything possible to lower the cost of eating for everyone on Guam. Bill 4-37 will also reduce the cost of over-the-counter medicines for everything from the flu to headaches, colds, and anything that ails you,” Lujan said in a statement issued this week.

The measure will be heard at 9 a.m. Sept. 22.

To testify, contact the Office of Senator Joe S. San Agustin at 671-989-5445 or at senatorjoessanagustin@gmail.com.

Right after Lujan’s Bill 4, a measure that seeks to increase the number of seats in the Guam Legislature from 15 to 21 will be heard. Sen. San Nicolas’ Bill 157-37 aims to make the Legislature more representative of the population and increase oversight of the government of Guam, according to San Nicolas.

All hearings are broadcast on GTA TV Channel 21, Docomo Channel 117, and the Guam Legislature Media YouTube channel.