Bills introduced amid concerns from Eagles Field property heirs

Speaker Therese Terlaje has introduced a pair of measures aimed at addressing concerns resulting from plans to construct a new medical campus at the Eagles Field area of Mangilao.

Bill 353-36 would add new sections to the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Act, a public law enacted last year to fund the construction of the medical campus. Bill 353 inserts language mandating that meetings of the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Committee would be subject to the Open Government Law and that meetings would be open to the public. Meeting minutes would also need to be posted on the Guam Economic Development Authority website and recordings are to be provided to the Office of Public Accountability. Copies of documents are to be sent to the Office of the Speaker within 15 days after a meeting.

Bill 353 would also include the presidents of the Guam Medical Society and Guam Medical Association, or their designees, in the committee.

The other measure introduced by the speaker is Bill 352-36, legislation targeted at plans to utilize land at Eagles Field for the medical complex. The Eagles Field properties - a total of 102 acres identified - are still under the control of the federal government. GovGuam is seeking to lease that land. But Bill 352 would ensure that legislative approval would first need to be granted before GovGuam and its agencies can purchase, lease, sublease or license properties owned by the federal government.

The measures come after last month's oversight hearing on the medical campus.

"The bills were introduced after the oversight hearing regarding the location of the new hospital, and the bills were based on the concerns brought up by the La’lo (Eagles Field) landowners and other landowners. Passage of these bills will allow for more focused input from lawmakers, landowners, and the general public on these more specific and very important matters," Terlaje told the Guam Daily Post.

The governor's office has yet to comment on the bills.

The proposal to build the medical campus at Eagles Field has been a sticking point despite the general lack of opposition for the construction of a new public hospital on Guam.

Several family members of original landowners of the Eagles Field properties attended the October oversight hearing and some original owners want their land returned instead of monetary compensation or land exchange. They have called on local officials to work on amending federal law that poses a roadblock to land return for ancestral owners.

The purpose of that law, U.S. Law 106-504, is to place GovGuam ahead of all federal agencies in the return of excess lands, according to its author, former Congressman Robert Underwood.

However, U.S. Law 106 requires that land be returned to the local government for "public benefit use."

Prior federal law, U.S. Law 103-339, returned specific parcels of land to GovGuam for "public benefit use" and required development of a land use plan as a condition of release. Nothing in U.S. Law 103 discussed the return of land to original owners and it did not list that as one of the allowable public benefit uses, according to a 2019 legal brief by attorney Terrence Brooks.

But when the Guam Legislature created the land use plan in 1996, it required that excess lands be returned to original landowners, essentially defining the return as an "economic benefit" that met the requirements of "public benefit use" under the federal law, according to Brooks.

The federal government could have withheld the transfer of property if it disagreed, but the property was transferred anyway, and the general consensus is that the federal government won't try to retake the land or invalidate transfers made under U.S. Law 103, Brooks said.

A few years later, U.S. Law 106 would incorporate the definition of "public benefit use" from U.S. Law 103. That could have included the release of land to original owners as an economic benefit, but U.S. Law 106 "cuts that argument off" with language excluding transfers for private use other than on a nondiscriminatory basis, according to Brooks.

"Under federal law, distribution of land to a certain class of people, for instance original landowners, would not be fair or equitable to those who are not original landowners," Brooks said. "The purpose of this language appears to be to close the loophole used by Guam to address (U.S. Law 103) and prevent transfers of property to original landowners."

If GovGuam were to attempt to transfer property granted under U.S. Law 106 to an original landowner, it could be viewed as a violation of the covenant under which the property was deeded to Guam, according to Brooks.

Should the federal government decide to enforce covenants in deeds to GovGuam, it appears that U.S. Law 106 makes it so the federal government's position is stronger than in U.S. Law 103, Brooks said. The question (is) whether the federal government would enforce the covenants, he added.

Even if the land could be distributed to original owners, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she doesn't believe the federal government will return the land to GovGuam in light of military desires to set up missile defense facilities.