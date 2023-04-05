Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has let pass a trio of measures aimed at addressing sanitation and facilities issues at Guam schools, but not all of the measures received her signature, nor did she leave each bill intact.

All of these measures were passed during an emergency legislative session about two weeks ago.

Bill 29-37, which makes corrections and amendments to administrative rules and regulations related to updating sanitation regulations to promote the health and safety of schools, was allowed to lapse into law, meaning it became law without the governor's approval.

Despite supporting the general intent of the bill, Leon Guerrero cited concerns that the Legislature had overstepped boundaries on rule making, and that the bill imposes impracticable timelines for action.

The governor, meanwhile, did sign an appropriations measure, Bill 32-37, but not without executing a line-item veto. This measure originally was intended to appropriate $30 million from fiscal year 2023 general fund revenues to the Guam Department of Education for repairs and maintenance. However, it was amended to split the appropriation – $20 million from fiscal 2023 and $10 million from fiscal 2024.

Leon Guerrero said the bill does not resolve actual challenges with maintaining school facilities, pointing to manpower shortages instead of funding. She also chided the Legislature for passing Bill 32 instead of committing to long-term funding for school maintenance, which was valued at about $5 million annually.

“In addition to making an unnecessary $20 million appropriation of funds from this fiscal year, the Legislature, in this bill, has attempted to appropriate $10 million from the next fiscal year, in effect authorizing the GDOE to spend tomorrow's money,” the governor wrote.

“While our administration has worked hard over the past four years to eliminate the (general fund) deficit, … the Legislature seems intent on legislating our government back into a deficit,” she added.

The governor used her line-item veto authority to strike out the $10 million appropriation to come from fiscal 2024.

The last measure was Bill 46-37, which was signed into law. The bill provides temporary, expedited procurement protest procedures for acquisitions funded with American Rescue Plan funds allotted to GDOE.

Leon Guerrero said the bill does not address pre-award protests – the most common procurement protest – but she recognized that the measure would help expedite the resolution of protests under limited circumstances.