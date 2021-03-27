Bills on sexual assault sentencing, debt refinancing pass

Lawmakers passed a number of bills Friday as well as a resolution authorizing the Legislature's representation in a Guam Supreme Court case over who has the authority to oversee quarantine.

Among the bills passed are measures to impose penalties for the theft of livestock or crops, appropriation and bond refinancing bills and a bill to officially change "Inarajan" to its CHamoru counterpart.

Vetoed Bill 38-36 failed to gather enough votes to warrant an override. The bill would have created timelines to submit reports or position statements on land use applications and would have established a fine for failure to meet the deadline. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed the bill over concerns with how it would affect the quality of reports.

A significant segment of the early session was dedicated to Bill 8-36, which exempts those convicted of first- or second-degree criminal sexual conduct from the Justice Safety Valve Act.

The bill passed with nine senators in favor.

The safety valve allows judges to deviate from mandatory minimum sentences, given certain conditions and with few exceptions. The debate among lawmakers involved whether judges should be given discretion when sentencing individuals convicted of serious sexual assaults.

First- and second-degree CSC involve victims younger than 14 years old, or 14 and older but younger than 16 if the perpetrator is of the same household, related to the victim, or in a position of power over the victim.

The Public Defender Service Corp. asked the Legislature not to limit the court's ability to exercise discretion, adding that seeking to apply the Safety Valve is often futile, but there are certain situations that warrant sentences less than the mandatory minimum.

"The judges are in the best position to determine when those situations are appropriate," PDSC Executive Director Stephen Hattori stated in written testimony. "One perfect example is the case of a 16-year-old teenager charged with consensual sex with a 13-year-old. This Romeo-Juliet-type scenario plays itself out far too often on Guam ... The Justice Safety Valve Act encourages resolution of criminal offenses by avoiding trial. It provides victims with a greater voice over the sentencing options of the judges. It encourages the reporting and prosecution of criminal sexual conduct offenses."

Proponents of Bill 8 argued that sexual assaults were too heinous to allow discretion with minimum sentencing.

"I can only imagine the trauma that is experienced by a victim of a first- or second-degree criminal sexual conduct," said Sen. Frank Blas Jr. in early session. "And chances are the kind of punishment they would like to see imposed on the individuals that attacked them goes against the grain of what we have set out as the punishment."

The safety valve concept, which is in federal sentencing reform law, was developed based on studies that found mandatory minimum sentencing did not deter criminal sexual conduct crime or crime in general, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje. The "sad reality" is that the Legislature wants to do something but can't prove that creating an exception to Guam's safety valve will produce desired results, she added.

"We can't look these victims in the eyes and say, we did this, now you're going to be safe," Terlaje said in early session. "If this change is not going to deter crime or make our community safer from future crime, is taking away the discretion of the judge, ... do we want to do that?"

Doing so would be inconsistent with sentencing reform over the last few years, she added.

Prior concerns around sexual assaults led to the passage of local law that requires CSC assessments for the release of sex offenders, according to Terlaje. But Guam also needs to "shore up" other areas if it wants to address the issue, the speaker said.

"Unfortunately, it's one of those crimes ... If we have nothing in our prisons to rehabilitate them ... We don't have enough on Guam. There's other aspects, I guess is my point, that we also need to shore up if we are going to indeed protect our community," Terlaje added.

However, Terlaje ultimately voted in favor of Bill 8.

Measures passed:

Bill 8-36: excludes individuals convicted of first- or second-degree criminal sexual conduct from sentencing discretion in the Justice Safety Valve Act

Bill 45-36: relative to mandatory minimum sentences for repeat sexual offenders, including those previously convicted in other jurisdictions

Bill 57-36: appropriates $3.8 million within the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund from prior fiscal years to the Guam Fire Department for the purpose of upgrading the emergency 911 system.

Bill 52-36: relative to disclosure of ownership, financial and conflict of interest information under Guam procurement law

Bill 40-36: authorizes the refinancing of GovGuam Business Privilege Tax bonds Series 2011A and Series 2012B, and GovGuam BPT refinancing bonds Series 2015D

Bill 58-36: extends the deadline for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to develop an operational satellite inspection, holding and secured sterile facility

Bill 33-36: requires GovGuam agencies to submit a procurement training compliance report to the Office of Public Accountability

Bill 25-36: relative to the stipend of the civilian conservation reservists at the Department of Agriculture

Bill 62-36: penalties and restitution for the theft of livestock or crops

Bill 60-36: changes the official name of the municipality of Inarajan to the CHamoru name "Inalåhan"

Resolution 47-36: authorizes representation of the Legislature in Supreme Court of Guam case CRQ20-02, in which the governor is seeking declaratory judgment acknowledging the executive branch's authority to impose quarantine