Bills propose to authorize use of $120K; only $35K available

Two bills publicly heard Tuesday seek to appropriate a total of $120,945 in excess fiscal year 2019 alien labor fees to help train local workers, but the Bureau of Budget and Management Research said there's only about $35,502 in the account.

BBMR also said passing the bills could result in a fiscal 2020 deficit for the Manpower Development Fund.

The excess labor funds, according to senators, were a result of the doubled fees charged to employers for every foreign laborer under the federal H-2B visa program in 2018.

That $1,000-per-worker fee increase was expected to bring in an additional $4 million a year that's deposited into the fund. Under a 2018 law, 70% of the fund goes to Guam Community College and 30% to the Guam Department of Labor.

The $120,945 that Sens. Amanda Shelton and Régine Biscoe Lee seek to appropriate were funds collected in excess of the appropriated amount in 2019, because of the increased alien labor fee.

At Tuesday's public hearing, GCC and GDOL officials testified in support of Shelton's Bill 289-35 and Lee's Bill 290-35.

Bill 289 seeks to appropriate $85,315 from the unappropriated Manpower Development Fund balance as of fiscal 2019 to GCC for its apprenticeship programs, while Bill 290 seeks to appropriate $35,630 from the same fund to Labor.

Lee and Shelton said continuing to invest in local workforce training and development programs that GCC and Labor provide goes a long way toward addressing the local labor shortage.

'Fiscally responsible'

Sen. Telo Taitague said she supports GCC and Labor's workforce training programs, but she asked whether they're aware of BBMR's fiscal notes on the bills about limited funding in the fund and possible future deficit in it.

"We want to make sure we are fiscally responsible and we know that that money is there," the senator said at the public hearing.

Greg Massey, administrator of GDOL's Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division, said he noted BBMR's concern about limited funds in the account.

"But it shouldn't be," he said about the fund levels. "We over-collected and by law that money shouldn't go anywhere but back to the (Manpower Development Fund), but maybe that's something we will clear up with BBMR."

Massey and Labor Deputy Director Gerard Toves testified at the hearing.

"We want to get the money to where it rightfully should go – GCC and yourself, Department of Labor," appropriations committee Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin said at the public hearing. "We need to keep you guys going. We need to not come up with excuses to delay any movement in helping the economy."

Construction industry

Massey also told senators that the H-2B program "hasn't been so much affected" by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But the construction industry has been one of the pillars of our economic engine and with tourism down, it's really important that we keep our construction industry healthy, not only through continuing to support the H-2B program but to continue supporting the job-training programs that we have," Massey said.

A 2018 law doubled the worker registration fee from $1,091 to $2,091 per H-2B worker petitioned for Guam on military construction projects. Lee was the 2018 bill's main sponsor.

That law was meant to invest more in training local workers, so Guam could reduce its reliance on skilled foreign workers with H-2B visas for construction projects.

"In 2019, the funds collected exceeded the college's appropriation, thus the need for this legislation," Denise Mendiola, GCC assistant director for continuing education and workforce development, said on Bill 289.

Massey said Bill 290 is "to allow us to access very needed funds that were over-collections from fiscal year 2019."