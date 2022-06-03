Bills strengthening laws on sexual assault crimes approved

Lawmakers have passed a number of bills strengthening or adding laws on sexual assault and family violence crimes.

That includes Bill 243-36, a measure to close Guam's "intoxication loophole." The bill was introduced because local law does not currently consider an individual to be "mentally incapacitated" if the person voluntarily consumed an intoxicating substance prior to being assaulted or raped.

All 11 senators present voted for the measure Thursday. Sen. Mary Torres, the bill's main sponsor, as well as Sens. Clynton Ridgell, Jose Terlaje and Amanda Shelton were absent and excused.

Lawmakers also passed Bill 301-36 on Thursday. This legislation would approve lease agreements for the 198-megawatt Ukudu power plant project. The legislation is needed to get funding released and construction underway.

What wasn't voted on Thursday was the appropriations measure for the primary election and early voting.

Bill 281-36 would appropriate $609,000 to the Guam Election Commission to help conduct the 2022 primary election and early in-office voting.

Following discussions and debate Tuesday, Sen. Telo Taitague objected to placing Bill 281 into the third reading file for later voting. The measure didn't get enough votes to push through the objection and was set aside.

Taitague told The Guam Daily Post she objected because an amendment from Speaker Therese Terlaje failed to pass. That amendment would have switched the funding source from excess fiscal year 2022 collections to excess collections in fiscal 2021.

The speaker's amendment was a responsible approach, Taitague said, adding that the Legislature should use fiscal 2021 excess before considering excess fiscal 2022 collections to support obligations outside of the current budget law.

"Sen. (Frank) Blas Jr. asked the (Office of Finance and Budget) director if there's any funding left from FY 2021 excess General Fund collections and the OFB director confirmed there's at least $1 million available," Taitague told the Post Wednesday night.

"If I'm not mistaken, we may have an additional $5 million available in excess (from fiscal) 2021 General Fund collections in light of information senators received during (Tuesday's) Committee of the Whole discussions," she added.

According to Taitague, Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson stated the Guam Fire Department's overspending in fiscal 2021, which was estimated at $5 million, was covered through the governor's transfer authority and not from excess General Fund revenues.

Bills that passed

• Bill 243: Defines "consent" in Guam law and revises "mentally defective" to "mentally impaired" and expands the definition of "mental incapacitation" and "physically helpless" to close the "intoxication" loophole in Guam sexual assault crime law.

• Bill 244: Establishes a bill of rights for victims of sexual assault.

• Bill 300: Amends law on small purchases, created after the prior veto of a similar bill.

• Bill 242: Transfers or releases victims of family violence, sexual assault and stalking from shared wireless phone plans with their abusers.

• Bill 301: Approves land lease agreements for the 198-MW Ukudu power plant as a lender's condition to release funding for construction.