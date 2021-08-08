Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has no intention to increase the payment amounts to individuals and joint income tax filers under the All RISE program, and the program remains capped at $30 million, according to her spokeswoman, Krystal Paco-San Agustin on Friday.

But even as the administration confirmed the governor's intent, lawmakers were in session discussing two bills that would amend the law that All RISE is based on, one of which would increase the payment amounts, while both remove the funding cap.

Both bills passed and now await the governor's decision.

Despite the earlier statements, when asked about the bills, Paco-San Agustin did not say the governor would outright veto the measures, but that she would "review and consider legislation sent to her."

Bill 75-36 raises the payout for individuals to $1,000 and for joint filers up to $2,000. It removes the funding cap, requires that applications be accepted up to six months from implementation and simplifies application requirements by removing the need for a mayor's verification of residency, employment certification and the ability of the Department of Revenue and Taxation to require other documents.

Bill 164-36 does not increase payment but does remove the funding cap, ensuring that whatever is needed is channeled to the program, and simplifies application requirements. Unlike Bill 75, this bill maintains DRT's ability to require additional documents.

The original RISE Act lapsed into law in December 2020. It promises a one-time benefit of $800 and $1,600, for single and joint tax filers, respectively. The law also excluded government workers employed in 2020 and government retirees who retired in 2020, and capped the program at $30 million.

The Office of the Attorney General later opined that the exclusion provision is allowable.

Funding for the payments can be derived from fiscal year 2021 appropriations and federal resources, but the law prioritizes federal dollars.

While the governor agreed with the intent of the law, she maintained reservations about the exclusion of government workers, and as she held authority over the American Rescue Plan funding set to support the payments, the RISE Act was not implemented.

Instead, the governor created the All RISE program via executive order, which expanded coverage to everyone eligible by income, but otherwise incorporated RISE Act provisions.

Since the All RISE program was announced, there have been concerns over the application requirements and the funding cap.

The governor is poised to simplify the application requirements via another executive order, which will also set timelines for receipt and payment.

But before that announcement was made, lawmakers were already formulating legislative amendments to the law.

Lawmakers discussed the governor's authority over the funding source, as well as the effect the bills would have and their frustrations with the governor's administration.

Sen. Telo Taitague said lawmakers needed to be realistic, but at the same time, had to act to get payments moving.

"So I asked myself, if this bill is basically inorganic ... 'Why am I going to stand in support of something that I know, and let's be real here, is inorganic?'" Taitague said referring to Bill 164. "But as I thought about this, I said, 'Well then let's force (the governor's) hand because she's not doing anything right now.' That money was intended to help our people and we've been waiting and waiting."

Sen. Joanne Brown said people are still in the dark about what the governor plans to do with the totality of the ARP funding, which is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Brown said she would vote for both bills, although she believes lawmakers knew they didn't have any real say in how funding would be spent.

"Here we see that when the administration has control of these funds what they do with it. They certainly don't lift the curtains to let the rest of the people of Guam know how they intend to spend it," she said.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., referring to administration officials, said those watching session might say lawmakers don't know what needs to happen to spend ARP funding.

"My answer to that: 'You're absolutely right. Because you haven't shared it with us,'" Blas said.

Sen. James Moylan, the main sponsor of Bill 75, said he understood the legislation may not be needed because the governor has the authority to establish a program via executive order.

"The question now is why should we pass Bill 75-36? Well, the bill is a model," he said, adding that the bill is an accumulation of the community's voices and concerns about the program.

In her closing, Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of Bill 164, said she did not believe the bill was inorganic, as it is amending an existing law and is within the power of the Legislature.

Bill 164 doesn't change payments and puts no additional impediment with funding, as well as removing any existing impediments, she said.

"There should be no more reasons for delay," Terlaje said.

Both bills passed unanimously, although Sen. Mary Torres and Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes were absent and excused.