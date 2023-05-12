Attorney General Douglas Moylan has determined that the failure to post notices of legislative meetings on the Guam Public Notice website doesn't void the actions of the Legislature taken at those meetings.

Essentially, the AG stated that bills, resolutions and other documents passed and certified by the Guam Legislature are valid, despite possibly having violated a noticing requirement in law.

The issue was first raised by Sen. William Parkinson. He wrote to Speaker Therese Terlaje in February about incomplete and inconsistent legislative session notices on the government notices website.

That month, during debate on a bill that would repeal a ban on the open detonation of hazardous waste, Parkinson said he didn't believe the ban was properly noticed to begin with and was void under the Open Government Law.

He added that "a cloud" hung over all public laws the 36th Guam Legislature had passed and confirmations it approved. He questioned whether everything improperly noticed by lawmakers last term was now null and void.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, then the acting speaker, asked the AG to look into the matter.

Moylan submitted his findings Wednesday.

He stated that under the Organic Act of Guam, which rules over all other laws on Guam, upon certification that the engrossment and enrollment process has been completed and a legislative document is ready to transmit, the legislative branch is seen to have duly acted, and purported violations of the Open Government Law wouldn't void or affect the validity of the document being transmitted.

A prior legislature cannot bind or restrain the rules or procedures that each legislature adopts, including for each legislation or resolution certified as having been properly passed by lawmakers, the AG added in his opinion.

"Therefore, prior bills that became law, that may not have complied with Guam's Open Government Law, are not invalid. The attestation by the legislative secretary pursuant to the rules adopted by the Guam Legislature certify that the document (bill or resolution) being certified has complied with the rules and procedures that the senators chose to follow in performing their official act of approving that bill or resolution," Moylan stated.

Parkinson responds

Parkinson told The Guam Daily Post that he respected the AG's opinion, but is troubled that "this loophole" in the Open Government Law opens up residents to legislation for which they don't have proper notice and no proper say.

"Transparency and public notice and participation in the lawmaking process is a bedrock principle of a representative democracy. How can we be properly representative of the people when the Open Government Law has no teeth when it comes to the Legislature?" Parkinson asked.

"It’s troubling to learn if the Legislature blatantly ignores the Open Government Law there will be no arrests, no repercussions and no accountability for breaking the law, and that doesn’t sit right with me," he added.

The senator said it appeared the only way to enshrine the principles of open government in the Legislature is to include provisions in the Organic Act.

"I implore Congress to make that necessary change," Parkinson said.

"I hate to call in the feds to change the Organic Act because our branch of government has trouble getting its act together. But I just think it’s funny, and frankly a little hypocritical, that we fought in the Legislature recently to make sure the rest of the government abided by the open government process when deciding on a new hospital. How ironic, then, that the 36th Legislature did not follow those laws and got away with it," the senator added.