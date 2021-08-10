Bills would cancel some primary elections, among other reforms

A number of reforms to Guam's election laws are being offered by a bipartisan pair of legislators: Sen. Jim Moylan and Sen. Joe San Agustin.

The proposals from the senators are found in two separate pieces of legislation.

Bill 173-36 would make seven amendments to local statutes, including allowing for the cancellation of certain primary elections. According to the measure, a vote during a primary election for governor and lieutenant governor, senators, mayors or vice mayors won't need to be conducted "if fewer than the maximum number of partisan candidates who can advance to the general election are running for both political parties."

Multiple legislative sources confirmed for The Guam Daily Post while the provision makes sense for the race for the Legislature, amendments would be needed to accomplish the bill's intent for all the other contests.

They explain that as introduced, if both Republican and Democratic senatorial slates are fewer than 15 each, the measure would forgo a primary election.

For the other races, however, language requiring "fewer than the maximum" number of advancing candidates presents a fundamental problem. Since one candidate for Adelup, delegate, mayor and vice mayor advance to the general election, both parties would need to nominate zero candidates to satisfy the provision of the bill, they confirmed in separate interviews with the Post.

The sources said they assume the bill was meant to cancel uncontested primary elections, though all agreed that isn't what it actually proposes.

The legislation also prevents the Guam Election Commission from publishing or even counting all write-in votes made by residents. If the legislation is enacted as introduced, the commission would only be required to do a full accounting of write-ins when the total number "would change the results as to the person having the largest number of votes for that office."

If write-in votes do not satisfy that condition, the GEC would only need to tabulate how many write-ins were made in total, without breaking down how many were given to a specific write-in candidate.

Companion measure, reforms

Moylan and San Agustin's companion measure, Bill 174-36, adjusts multiple deadlines associated with elections. For instance, the legislation proposes to shift the timeframe for candidates to submit their nominating petitions – going from between 130 and 60 days before a primary election to between 160 and 90 days. The change would give residents more time to consider for whom they will vote.

But the legislation also gives residents less time to register to vote, suggesting that the GEC's registration period end 21 days before an election, instead of the current 10-day cutoff. Bill 174 would additionally move up the primary to the first, instead of the last, Saturday of August.

Other reforms proposed in the bills include:

• clarifying the GEC is responsible for designating a 100-foot marker from a polling site where electioneering is prohibited;

• changing the name of a voting precinct to a "voting district;"

• specifying the "name" of a candidate to be what appears on a birth certificate, passport, or other government document;

• giving more flexibility for the GEC to count provisional ballots;

• mandating a special election for a vacancy in the delegate position; and

• allowing for the electronic registration of electors.