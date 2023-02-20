Binadu derby sees fewer hunters this year

The Field to Fork Binadu Hunt kicked off Saturday in an effort to reduce crop loss and prevent soil erosion, which affects the island’s reefs and is brought on by plant damage caused by ungulates such as deer and pigs.

"This is the second annual binadu derby. The first annual derby was coordinated based on hunter and community surveys on ways to improve the hunter education program and building on the annual babui derby that is going on 13 years,’’ said Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht.

Last year, the department had an overwhelming turnout and the feedback from the hunters was so great that the department decided to make it an annual event. This year, however, saw fewer hunters, as only 37 turned out, but that was expected.

"The binadu hunt went extremely well. We expected a reduced turnout because of Sen. (Jose) "Pedo" Terlaje's funeral that day and we saw this in the fewer numbers. However, we were excited to see new youth hunters, which meets our objective of recruiting new hunters,” said Muna-Brecht.

Not only do the babui and binadu derbies foster recreation, she said, the hunters appreciate contributing to food security for Guam.

"This is part of the 'R3 Hunter Education' objectives: recruit, retain and reactivate hunters. We have the same objectives for our fisheries programs as well,” said the director.

Although the numbers for the binadu catch will not available until the winners are announced Saturday, in previous hunts, the catch has gone to the community.

"Forty-five pigs were donated to the community in the last babui derby, totaling 1.87 tons of meat - helping to supplement over 4,000 meals,” she said.

Because of hunting and the raising of livestock on island, Muna-Brecht said the department is in the process of procuring a mobile slaughterhouse.

"The department is moving forward with procuring a mobile slaughterhouse to aid in food safety and value-added processing of our local resources," she said. "We are working on the procurement process for securing the mobile harvest units. We will work with a nonprofit entity to operate the unit. We are also exploring the option of developing an apprenticeship program, so that we have trained (and) certified butchers operating the meat-processing component."