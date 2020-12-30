Bingo halls, game rooms allowed to reopen on Jan. 11

The governor has extended the public health emergency into next year even as she is authorizing more businesses to reopen beginning Jan. 11, 2021.

According to Executive Order 2020-46, released Tuesday, additional activities and businesses, including amusement parks, bingo halls, game rooms, and similar businesses and activities, will be authorized to resume operations at limited capacity. The reopening is subject to applicable Department of Public Health and Social Services rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The public health emergency now expires on Jan. 29, 2021, according to Executive Order 2020-46.

Guam continues to show low COVID-19 positive rates, now at 2.9%.

There were 12 new cases out of 358 COVID-19 tests administered on Monday, the Joint Information Center stated on Tuesday.

The low daily positive rate is reflected in the decreasing COVID-19 Area Risk Score. As of Tuesday it was 0.7. That’s the lowest score since officials started using the scoring system in November. In November, the CAR Score was 47.4.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. GovGuam's ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less.

There are 19 people in Guam’s civilian hospitals with COVID-19. There are no COVID-19 patients at Naval Hospital Guam.

At Guam Memorial Hospital there were 16 patients, four of whom were in the intensive care unit with two on a ventilator as of Tuesday.

There were three patients at Guam Regional Medical City, and none were in the ICU or on a ventilator.

There are now a total of 7,293 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March. Guam has seen 121 deaths linked to COVID-19. There are 218 people in active isolation and 6,954 have completed isolation.