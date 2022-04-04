Biologist embarks on deep-sea expedition

A local biologist set off for an adventure of a lifetime, joining a team of scientists, engineers, navigators, mappers, and remotely operated vehicle pilots, to sail into the Central Pacific and partake in a deep-sea research expedition that began March 14.

According to a release from the University of Guam, Leilani Sablan, a local biology graduate student and Sea Grant biologist was selected to participate as an ocean science intern aboard the Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel Nautilus.

She will help log data at Kingman Reef and Palmyra Atoll within the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Sablan's main responsibilities involve recording operational, scientific, and engineering observations; capturing remotely operated camera footage and logging samples, according to the university.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It’s phenomenal to think I will be assisting in scientific exploration and discovery in Kingman Reef and Palmyra Atoll. These are some places I would never think I’d find myself, ever, in my life, and I feel this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Sablan stated.

The deep-water areas around the atolls are within one of the largest marine protected areas in the world, as stated in a release from Ocean Exploration Trust.

The crew of approximately 30 individuals seeks to accomplish 13 remotely operated vehicle dives to characterize seamount and ridge features. The team also plans to compare specimens and video data to those of past trips in the region to help with the identification of deep-water coral and sponges.

Sablan’s voyage is set to conclude on April 5.

“Deep-sea exploration is outside my field of study, but stepping outside of my comfort zone to try something new will help me grow as a researcher and allow me to appreciate the different disciplines in marine science,” she said. “In terms of data logging and things I’m doing, it’s definitely building me as a scientist and allowing me to network with other scientists.”

According to the university, her master’s thesis examines noncommercial fisheries in Guam. In her capacity as a UOG Sea Grant biologist, Sablan studies Guam’s endangered green sea turtle.

“Si Yu’os ma’åse’ to Ocean Exploration Trust for choosing me to be part of this expedition. I would also like to thank UOG Marine Laboratory and UOG Sea Grant back home for all their support in my journey! And, lastly, to my family and friends for cheering me on and raising me up from all the way back home,” Sablan stated.

UOG undergraduate biology student Pheona David will be the next intern to participate in an expedition on board the Nautilus next month within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the university announced.

This research opportunity, offered to undergraduate and graduate students, was made available through Ocean Exploration Trust, a nonprofit, as part of the Nautilus Exploration Program, and is sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Ocean Exploration via the NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, NOAA Office of Coast Survey, National Geographic Society, and private donors. Ocean Exploration Trust's education program sponsors and partners for 2022 include the Office of Naval Research, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, CITGO, QPS, and the Phil Stephenson Foundation.