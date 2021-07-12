Bipartisan Medicaid funding extension likely this week

Guam is one step closer to averting a financial and health care crisis dubbed the "Medicaid cliff."

The term is used to describe what will come after Sept. 30, a date looming over Guam and other U.S. territories, when expanded federal funding for the government insurance program is set to expire.

Over the weekend, U.S. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. and ranking member Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the leading Democrat and Republican on the key congressional committee, respectively, announced an upcoming measure to extend increased appropriations and favorable cost-sharing formulas, known as Federal Medical Assistance Percentages for the next eight years.

"We are pleased to announce a bipartisan agreement that will avert the looming fiscal cliff by providing Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa with stable Medicaid funding for years to come," McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Pallone, D-N.J., said, adding that "the legislative text is being finalized" and will be introduced by Reps. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., this week before being considered at a Health Subcommittee markup session later in the week.

"Medicaid is an important safety net for those in the territories as we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to working together to find a way to pay for this legislation and ensure it passes and is signed into law."

The FMAP for Guam has fluctuated but has been 55% in the past, meaning the local government needed to put up a 45% share to get the federal government to cover the rest. In fiscal year 2019, Congress raised the FMAP to 100%. In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the FMAP was set to 83%, and then to about 89%, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $122 million of federal funding was spent out of Medicaid in fiscal 2020, while Guam spent only $12 million.

Any significant change to the current cost-sharing structure would mean either major hits to the local treasury or major cuts to health care services. The latest congressional proposal will adopt an 83% FMAP for Guam, the CNMI, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

'Major step'

"From day one, our federal mission has been clear, focused and aggressive. From the West Wing of the White House to the halls of Congress, Guam worked with its sister territories to avoid the looming Medicaid cliff and protect health care for the most vulnerable among us," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

Del. Michal San Nicolas called the development a "major step" toward full Medicaid parity.

"With a bipartisan effort supported by our territories, we anticipate smooth passage of this legislation into law, an aversion of the Medicaid cliff and a sustained improvement in the ability of the government of Guam to provide expanded health care to our community," he said.