The Guam Department of Agriculture temporarily halted live poultry imports from all states east of Colorado due to a bird flu outbreak sweeping the United States, the agency announced Tuesday.

The ban only applies to live poultry as there is no threat from poultry commodities such as meat and eggs, according to Guam Agriculture.

In mid-January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed highly pathogenic Eurasian H5 avian influenza on the east coast which has since been migrating westward. Most recently, on Feb. 24, APHIS confirmed the presence of HPAI in a non-commercial backyard flock in Michigan, the agency stated in a release.

"Out of an abundance of caution the Guam Department of Agriculture is halting import of live poultry from all states east of Colorado and will continue the temporary ban until the spread of the virus has subsided," the agency added.

USDA reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in an Indiana turkey flock Feb. 9, the nation's first case in a commercial poultry operation since 2020, Reuters reported.

Recent infections pose low risk to public

The detection of these viruses in poultry does not change the risk to the general public's health, which is considered low at this time by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, outbreaks in domestic poultry, in addition to infections in wild birds, may result in increased exposure within some groups, such as poultry workers, according to the CDC.

"Sporadic human infections with HPAI A(H5) bird flu viruses in the U.S. resulting from close contact with infected birds/poultry would not be surprising given past human infections that have occurred sporadically in other countries and would not significantly change CDC’s risk assessment. However, if human-to-human spread with this virus were to occur, that would raise the public health threat. Note that sustained human-to-human spread is needed for a pandemic to occur," the CDC stated.

The CDC reminds the public that it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry in the United States.

"The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI A(H5) viruses," the CDC stated.