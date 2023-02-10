Birn: Rising revenues provide positive condition for raises

Amid criticism over the timing and implementation of pay adjustments for government employees under the General Pay Plan, the governor's administration argues that now is the best time to implement these adjustments, as revenue collections outperform budget projections.

"We believe that people are our greatest asset and our most important resource. It’s imperative that we invest in our hardworking employees and adjust their salaries when warranted," Department of Administration Director Edward Birn stated in a press release.

"This administration has already proven its fiscal responsibility by eliminating the $83.4 million deficit, creating a $113.9 million cumulative surplus since Gov. Leon Guerrero took office, and paying tax refunds on time," he added.

On Jan. 31, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved a 22% increase to the GPP pay structure, as recommended by DOA. She also submitted legislation to fund implementation in April through a $16 million appropriation to DOA, and embedded the adjustments for next fiscal year into her executive budget submission.

Republican Sens. Frank Blas Jr. and Chris Duenas have been critical of the Democratic governor's decision.

Blas said he could not support the pay raises now, questioning whether the government could afford them and making note of struggling businesses.

Duenas called the governor "selfish" and introduced a pair of measures that would, respectively, bar payment of salary adjustments unless included in annual budget laws, and appropriate $30 million to the Guam Department of Education to make up for federal moneys used to pay raises for last year's implementation of the updated Educator Pay Plan.

Excess revenue would be better spent on schools than government pay increases, Duenas said.

The general fund is collecting nearly $30 million above budget for the current fiscal year, according to the latest revenue report.

"This pay review, which is a statutory duty of the Department of Administration to perform, has been introduced for funding at a time when revenues are rising, not falling. There can be no better condition to support the expenditure than now when revenues outperform budget forecasts and the $16 million estimated cost for FY2023 has already been realized in collections," Birn said of implementing GPP pay raises.

The additional payroll costs have been included in the governor's submitted budget for next fiscal year. According to Birn, the added costs "can clearly be sustained." Beyond fiscal 2024, Birn said, military buildup projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would support a "vigorous economy."

"These investments will also show positive returns as the Marines are finally relocated, providing additional revenues to our Section 30 collection and through additional spending in the local economy," he added.

The GPP hadn't been adjusted since 2014, and adjustments had been anticipated as the latest in a series of updates to government pay structures, beginning with nurses' pay in 2021. Law enforcement and educator pay updates followed.

The GPP pay bump is intended to help bring pay and associated compensation "closer to alignment with market data" and to help address internal equity disparity that exists with autonomous agencies, according to DOA's recommendations.

"A pay adjustment to those employees under the General Pay Plan is overdue. There has been no pay review for eight years, and that review was based on data that was already two years out of date," Birn stated, before reiterating that the administration believed employees are the government's most important asset, that a fair wage is justified, and that government could only benefit from retaining "the best workers" in service to the people of Guam.