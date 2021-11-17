Lawmakers and their offices will be granted access to the local government’s financial management information system as mandated by the current budget law, but first they have to submit a formal request.

The statute requires senators and the legislature’s Office of Finance and Budget be given “read-only access” to the accounting and budget modules of the system, also known as the AS400. Granting access to lawmakers was optional prior to the current law.

All lawmakers now have the same level of access to the system.

Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration noted the process in a reply to Sen. Jim Moylan, who wrote he was still waiting to be given more information on how to proceed.

Birn said he has “not received any requests for access from senators,” and pointed Moylan to a downloadable form that needs to be filled out to begin the access-granting process.The system includes sensitive and protected information, like social security numbers and funds earmarked for projects under active procurement.

Two senatorial offices told The Guam Daily Post that they are still able to review the financial management system as previously allowed.

Sen. Joe San Agustin’s office confirmed it continues to be given “a level” of access to the AS400, which began when San Agustin took the reins of the legislature’s appropriations committee and OFB.

According to information shared by the office, the read-only access is a “basic browse” feature, which allows for the review of:

• Appropriation records.

• Budget allotment records.

• Encumbrance records.

• Transaction records.

• Reference files.

• Closed period records.

• Prior year records.

But DOA denies access to other parts of the system, like records of general ledgers, revenue, federal grants, and fixed assets.

“Access to these options are firmly restricted to task-related duties of line-agency employees,” a department note provided by San Agustin’s office states.

Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes' office also has access.

“We received immediate read-only access to the AS400 more than two years ago. To receive that access, eligible users signed a form outlining the conditions under which AS400 data could be lawfully used and disseminated ... and we look forward to the 21st century financial management system so that data provided will more easily accessible,” Chirag Bhojwani, director of policy and communications for Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes said.

Over the course of several terms, members of the legislature have repeatedly attempted to view the financial system with varying results. Lawmakers argue the access helps them to make better informed funding decisions.