Babies born on Guam and other U.S. territories have been guaranteed American citizenship upon birth – regardless of the status of the mother or both the child's parents.

But an argument the U.S. Justice Department is expected to put forward Wednesday before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit could change that if DOJ succeeds.

Lawyers for the Justice Department will argue that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Colorado should reverse Fitisemanu v. United States, a landmark ruling recognizing that individuals born in U.S. territories have the same right to citizenship as individuals born in the 50 states or the District of Columbia, according to Equally American, who is representing the opposite side of this argument on behalf of John Fitisemanu.

Fitisemanu was born in American Samoa – a U.S. territory since 1900.

“It is astounding that 120 years after the U.S. flag first began flying over American Samoa and other island territories that the U.S. Department of Justice continues to argue that these places are not part of the 'United States' when it comes to the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship,” said Neil Weare, from Guam, who is co-counsel in Fitisemanu and president and founder of Equally American. The group advocates for equality and civil rights for the nearly 4 million Americans living in U.S. territories.

“But what’s even more shocking is that DOJ is relying on a series of controversial and racist Supreme Court decisions that just this summer the Supreme Court said should not be expanded in this way,” Weare added.

Weare stated the case has major significance for Guam and other territories.

"We’re arguing it’s a constitutional right, not up to Congress – that’s what the District Court held," Weare stated, adding he's "optimistic that will be affirmed."

For the last 20 years, Fitisemanu has been a taxpaying, U.S. passport-holding resident of Utah, according to Equally American.

However, based on a discriminatory federal law, he is labeled a “national, but not a citizen, of the United States,” the advocacy group states.

In December 2019, a district court recognized that he is a natural-born U.S. citizen.

The next day, Fitisemanu registered to vote. But because the district court later stayed its ruling pending appeal, Fitisemanu will be unable to vote in November unless the district court’s ruling is affirmed by the Tenth Circuit.