Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop from the Archdiocese of Astana, Kazakhstan, will speak at two fundraising events sponsored by the Concerned Catholics of Guam Inc., on Jan. 18 and 19 at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort Ocean Sirena ballroom.

Invited by Archbishop Michael Byrnes, Schneider will be the keynote speaker for the two events to raise funds to defray costs of Guam's seminarians studying for priesthood at St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, in California.

Schneider, born in 1961 into a German family in Krygyztan, joined the Order of Regular Canons of the Holy Cross of Coimbra in 1982. In 1990 he was ordained as a priest and served in Brazil for a short time before returning to Asia.

In 2011, he became the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Astana, Kazakhstan, and chairman of the Liturgical Commission and secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops Conference in Kazakhstan.

David Sablan, president of the CCOG, expressed his gratitude for Schneider's acceptance and to visit Guam, to help with the organization and help to increase vocations for the priesthood to help serve the people of Guam.

"Saving souls for God is job one for members of our clergy," Sablan said. "With the exposure in recent years of the clergy sex abuse scandal that has plagued the Catholic Church on Guam for decades, we are finally rebounding back to healing and unifying our church."

Schneider is the author of three books, with his latest titled "Christus Vincit: Christ's Triumph Over the Darkness Age."

On Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m., the visiting bishop will sign copies of his book at the lobby level of Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort Point Lounge. Proceeds will go to help the Catholic organization's project to support Guam's seminarians.

While on Guam, the bishop will be the main celebrant at a Novus Ordo Latin Mass on Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony and Victor church in Tamuning.

Additionally, he will also celebrate the Extraordinary Latin Mass (Missa Cantata) on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. All are invited to attend.