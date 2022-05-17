Black awarded $83.7M Navy contract

Black Construction Corp., of Harmon, has been awarded an $83.7 million contract for the design and construction of wharf improvements at Naval Base Guam, the Department of Defense announced recently in a press release. Black is a subsidiary of California-based, publicly listed Tutor Perini Corp.

The work to be performed includes the renovation and modernization of Berth 2 to provide the full capability to support two loaded T-AKE vessels with the proper depth of water, sufficient wharf length, and power and utilities.

Black Construction-Tutor Perini joint venture also recently was awarded other contracts:

• $73 million for the construction of low-rise facilities to support the 4th Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

• $48.9 million for construction work at Andersen Air Force Base, including the construction of a permanent aviation administrative building to support the relocation of nearly 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

Over the past four years, Black has been awarded more than $1.25 billion in projects funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the company's parent stated.