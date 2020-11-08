Black Construction confirms COVID-19 cluster; voluntarily suspends construction activities

Black Construction has confirmed it has a cluster of COVID-19 cases at its workers' barracks and will comply with the directive to cease all construction operations immediately until the order has been lifted.

"Since March of this year, Black Construction has implemented recommendations, guidelines and directives by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire workforce," the company stated. "Over the past eight months, Black has been successful in keeping our entire workforce safe and healthy due to the vigilant measures initiated by the company. The company also implemented sanitary policies and procedures at our Harmon facilities, construction field offices and our H-2B Workforce Housing facilities."

"On Oct. 29, we had our first positive case at one of Black’s barracks. Unfortunately, this case eventually evolved into a cluster. With the assistance of DPHSS, we are continuing to test and monitor the number of positive cases. Black, with the assistance of DPHSS, has begun a rigid testing process over the past three days and will plan to continue testing our entire workforce." The number of cases in the cluster was not released.

"We will continue to isolate our positive cases, have our personnel receive the best medical treatment and monitor their progress diligently. Sanitization of our facilities is conducted regularly, however, Black has taken additional measures to conduct deep cleaning of our facilities over the past few days.

As directed by DPHSS, Black Construction will comply with the directive to cease all construction operations immediately until the order has been lifted, the company stated.

"From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Construction’s number one priority has been to prevent our personnel from exposure and risk of infection. We will continue to remain vigilant in the mitigation and monitoring of the virus to the highest extent," stated Leonard K. Kaae senior vice president & general manager, Black Construction Corp.

Another construction company that had about 80 workers infected with COVID-19 a few months ago did not make a disclosure to the public and the government of Guam did not release its name despite requests from The Guam Daily Post.