Black Friday a workday for GovGuam

Black Friday will be a normal workday for government of Guam employees, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Friday.

The governor answered the question on whether Black Friday would be a holiday for local government workers, during a press conference announcing the lifting of pandemic restrictions because of decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under previous gubernatorial administrations, GovGuam employees were given a four-day weekend, from Thanksgiving Thursday to Sunday.

The Leon Guerrero administration's first year in office in 2019 ended the Black Friday holiday for GovGuam workers. There was also no Black Friday holiday last year when the pandemic hit.

Pandemic or not, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season.

It's billed as one of the biggest shopping days of the year and a boon for businesses of all sizes that count on this event to draw in shoppers in droves.

Before the pandemic, consumers locally and nationwide have camped out outside major retailers as early as Thanksgiving Thursday.

(Daily Post Staff)