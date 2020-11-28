Normally a madhouse after Thanksgiving, Black Friday draws up images of a shopping frenzy fueled by deep discounts and the illusion of deeper pockets. While stores were open, it wasn't the usual pandemonium as the struggling economy has affected wallets and the pandemic has limited crowds. But, island residents still found a way to snag a few deals for loved ones this holiday season.
