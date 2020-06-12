Black Girls Surf founder 'honored' Guam to host paddle out

As a teenager, Rhonda Harper loved to surf and wanted to go pro, but did not see any representation of black females in the professional surfing world she could look up to. As an adult, she wanted to help change that for upcoming generations and founded the group Black Girls Surf, a surf camp to empower black girls who want to pursue surfing professionally.

This afternoon, in Talofofo Bay, Guam will host Solidarity in Surfing, joining a worldwide paddling event to call attention to racial injustice and honor the 46-year-old black man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis earlier this month while being taken into police custody.

“This particular incident with George Floyd, there was a different vibration going on across the world,” said California-based Harper, who spoke with The Guam Daily Post from Senegal, Africa, where she is currently staying. “Everybody agreed that was wrong. If you were black or white, it did not matter – male or female, everybody knew that was wrong.”

The first paddle out, held in Santa Monica – on a beach that was segregated during the Jim Crow era, Harper pointed out – drew hundreds. The momentum grew from there.

Mari Deinhart, a marine biology graduate student at the University of Guam, and novice surfer, saw the news of the paddle out. She contacted Harper about holding one on Guam.

“I thought that was a great way to promote the message of Black Lives Matter and also to honor the death of the many black people, especially through police brutality,” Deinhart said. “I’ve grown up in the water and that has given me a lot of empowerment and freedom, and I know, unfortunately, that is a privilege and it’s harder for the black community, or, in general, people of color to have exposure to water and feel comfortable in it.”

Harper said she's amazed the movement has reached Guam.

"I’m excited and I’m honored that Guam picked this up,” Harper said. “My dad was in the Air Force. He’s been on Guam and has talked about how wonderful it is.”

More than 100 paddle outs have been planned or held, Harper said, with that number steadily growing.

"I did not realize it was going to take off like it did but it’s absolutely what I had envisioned,” she said.

The former journalist and photographer, now a surf trainer and coach, said activism in the surfing community in the past has been geared to environmental issues, such as protection of coral or sea animals.

Now is just the perfect time to get the message out about racial injustice, Harper said: “We have to have the same empathy for people as we do the dolphins or whales being killed.”

Black Girls Surf, founded in 2014, now has camps is Sierra Leone, Lagos, Ghana, Jamaica, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, Harper said, with plans to add camps and start a Black Girls Surf series.

“You can see the change in their personality, the light, how they stand up straight and tall,” she said of the girls age 5 to 17 that join the camps.

Harper, a self-described “water baby," is also a lifelong advocate of social justice. She was a card-carrying member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People since the age of 5.

For her, and those who have also caught the wave heading toward social reform, the swell is rising and the current is strong.

“Don’t stop the momentum,” she said. “Keep it going.”