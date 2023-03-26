With a little over a year left to spend money the Guam Department of Education received from the American Rescue Plan, a letter was sent to the U.S. Department of Education, but it didn’t come from the Guam Education Board or GDOE.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. penned the communication after lawmakers and GDOE had discussions on the concerns brought to light by parents, teachers and even through site visits to public schools.

According to Blas, the goal was to get GDOE schools the help that they needed to improve the health and safety of the island’s public schools.

Currently, there is a deadline to fully spend the ARP funding, which is set for September 2024.

While the $286,940,627.01 has been obligated under the approved spending plan by the GEB, nearly half the money received has not been spent yet.

Because half the federal aid remains, needing to be spent by the deadline, concerns were raised regarding the funding and the ability to get through the processes required, like procurement, and whether GDOE would be able to meet the required time frame established by the federal government.

“The procurement process, inclusive of preparing the scope of work, the bidding, negotiations, awarding and dealing with potential protests, can take an inordinate amount of time and potentially conflict with the existing deadline,” Blas wrote.

Another concern on the table is the availability of construction services on the island, which Blas deems to be “a matter that is out of the direct influence and management of the government of Guam.”

With the ongoing military buildup taking up resources and construction workers, Blas wrote that the activity inside the military fences could hold up and adversely impact the capital improvement projects that GDOE is trying to implement.

“The delays could result in higher costs in materials, supplies and manpower that would need to be addressed with the funding. If this occurs and the deadline has passed, this will be problematic,” Blas wrote.

According to the senator, another delay that hinders the improvement of GDOE facilities is the use of expert engineers and writers from other government agencies to address the structural and maintenance deficiencies in schools.

"(By) relying on external assistance, it is subject to the availability of individuals who still have responsibilities in their respective agencies,” said Blas.

He wrote that during a legislative hearing held March 21, GDOE management officials acknowledged the concerns expressed in the letter “are concerns that GDOE recognizes and, if they have to contend with any or all of these concerns, it will detrimentally affect their ability to meet the timeline.”