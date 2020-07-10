Blas, Guam's oldest centenarian, dies at 105 years old

A woman who saw the island change over the last century and survived World War II has died.

Josefina Dorotea Yamanaka Blas was 105 when she died on June 24. She was the oldest living person on Guam.

“Guam has lost a true maga’håga in Mrs. Josefina Dorotea Yamanaka Blas. Mrs. Blas was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who touched the lives of many," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"After living through the horrors of two world wars, Mrs. Blas went on to become an active member of society as a teacher at Talofofo Elementary School and parishioner of San Miguel Church. To the entire Blas family and those that knew her, we send our deepest condolences."

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio commented on Blas' longevity and vitality.

“Not many people can say they’ve lived through two world wars, decades of public service as a teacher, and enjoyed fifty years of retirement from a life well led,” he said. “Her influence as a teacher can be seen through the hundreds of students that passed through the doors of the former Padre Palomo School and Talofofo Elementary School. As we mourn her passing, let us remember Mrs. Blas for the life she lived.”