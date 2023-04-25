Guam, and other communities that host migrants from Pacific nations that have Compacts of Free Association with the United States, will no longer be receiving a decadeslong subsidy from the federal government.

The impending shortfall in federal aid, commonly referred to locally as Compact impact funds, has Sen. Frank Blas concerned, calling the development “disappointing” in a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“This is a major blow for us,” the senator wrote.

In total, the federal government has been splitting up $30 million annually under the amended 2003 compacts, with most of the subsidy being appropriated to Hawaii and Guam, followed by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

Affected jurisdictions have also been offered a share of an additional $6 million pot of “discretionary” funds that can be requested through the Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs.

According to a fiscal year 2024 budget justification that accompanied Blas’ letter, Guam received $12.5 million of the $30 million funding source in 2022 and 2023.

When discussing the subsidy discontinuing, the Office of Insular Affairs stated that the Biden administration supports allowing migrants from the freely associated states to “become eligible for key federal social safety net programs while residing in the United States, as a long-term solution to the financial impacts of Compact citizens on state and territorial governments.”

But Blas, who has maintained the federal government has never properly reimbursed Guam and other communities for the true cost of hosting compact migrants, stressed the budgetary policy now shifts the responsibility to fund social services to local and state governments.

“Now, with the Biden Administration’s proposal to completely eliminate any reimbursement and discretionary funding opportunity, this places the burden of the migrant services squarely and entirely on our laps,” he wrote to the governor. “Although menial, when compared to what our actual annual costs are, the $12 million to $16 million that Guam had gotten annually, helped to defray the costs being incurred to provide health, educational, social and public safety services to Compact migrants.”

The loss of funds was already accounted for in Leon Guerrero’s executive budget request for 2024. Included in a list of continuing debt payments is an appropriation of more than $5.7 million to pay for ongoing lease agreements for several public schools, including Okkodo High School.

In previous years, this obligation was not included in the local government’s budget, as it was paid through federal funds, and not local revenue. The request was received by the Guam Legislature on Feb. 1.

Compact impact funds were pledged as the payment source for the agreements through fiscal year 2023, according to the governor’s request, with the “government of Guam to cover (the) remainder of obligation through final maturity in FY 2027.”

“The loss of this funding comes at a very inopportune time as our island is struggling to recover from the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (It is) complicated even further by rising costs, increasing crime, a flailing health care system, and deteriorating conditions in our schools. The money could have helped in addressing these issues, most especially with the services provided to Compact migrants,” Blas wrote.

'Deaf ears or discounted'

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, told The Guam Daily Post the administration continues to advocate for the subsidy to be reinstated, outlining several agencies, like the Guam Police Department, that would not benefit from the federal government making COFA migrants eligible for assistance programs.

The nearly $6 million expense for the school leases could instead be used to fund other priorities in “public education, public health and public safety,” he said. Carlson also stressed that the governor’s administration has made repeated requests to be involved in the negotiations for the renewed compacts, which are ongoing.

So far, attempts for Guam to have a seat in the negotiations, even as an observer, have not been approved.

And with the loss of funds now official, Blas contended to the governor that “it is apparent that any communications that your administration should have had with this President and his administration concerning this matter has either fallen on deaf ears or discounted as being relevant or important.”

He told Leon Guerrero that he hopes the decision to cut the subsidy is “just as concerning and disappointing” to her, and pledged to work with her to restore the funds if that is the case.

“Please appreciate the fact that I have gone to great lengths to temper my disappointment and ire in both the Biden administration’s decision, and your administration’s acceptance of the decision to discontinue the funding,” he wrote. “At a time when we are being depended upon to shoulder the brunt of the national defense interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and being ignored in our desire to improve our political relationship with the United States, this decision flies in the face of your assertion of an engaged and encouraging relationship with the President and his administration.”

The Post sent questions about the letter to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications. A response was not provided as of press time Monday. Meanwhile, the office of Del. James Moylan, when reached late Sunday evening in Washington, D.C., said a statement would be provided to reporters “tomorrow.”