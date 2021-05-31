With recent statistics showing a rise in the number of rape victims who are children, one senator has authored a suite of bills to put "a heavy price" on the crimes.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. introduced five measures last week, soon after Guam's police chief revealed 75% of victims of criminal sexual conduct were under the age of 18.

"I was starting to get really disturbed – at the numbers of CSC cases being reported, minors being victims of criminal sexual conduct, also monitoring and seeing how these cases were faring in the court system," Blas told The Guam Daily Post.

The Republican lawmaker said he has been discussing the issue with police officers, investigators, prosecutors and defense attorneys to "tighten up" areas where the law doesn't "fall in favor" with underage victims.

"A lot of the times … a criminal sexual conduct case is unfortunately being prosecuted using adult statutes," he said.

As introduced, his measures would reform relevant laws in several ways:

Bill 142-36: Ensures charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct cannot be downgraded to a misdemeanor if the victim is younger than 18.

Bill 143-36: Allows for a perpetrator to be charged with first- or second-degree criminal sexual conduct if the perpetrator was a teacher, employee or contractor of a school in which the victim was enrolled.

Bill 144-36: Allows the government to pursue charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution if the offending person's victim is a minor.

Bill 145-36: Increases penalties for those convicted of criminal sexual conduct against a minor, up to lifelong imprisonment "if the sexual offense results in the death of the minor."

Bill 147-36: Criminalizes the naming of an alleged criminal sexual conduct victim, punishing those found guilty with a $1,000 fine or up to a year in prison.

Bill 145 additionally extends the statute of limitations for rape, molestation and sexual assault of a minor. Most cases, according to Blas, come with a three-year time frame to prosecute.

'I want to send a message'

"You have this guy walking around who three years ago sexually assaulted a minor, and now he's, for lack of a better term, scot-free. I don't want that anymore," Blas said. "You're not going to use the authority and the power you think you have to take advantage of an innocent minor. I can't stand for that."

Senators in a previous term authored a local law that expanded the time frame to pursue civil cases against rapists and molesters. That change in the criminal code allowed for many to sue for damages against the local Catholic Church and chapter of the Boy Scouts of America for abuse that happened while they were children.

"I want to send a message: Before you even touch a child, think about it," Blas said. "I want to make sure a pedophile never rests for the rest of their lives."

Blas, a veteran of law enforcement, told the Post, while there's no "magic wand" to decrease these crimes locally, lawmakers should act considering the current penalties are not enough of a deterrent.

"Unfortunately, I can't legislate morality. How you root a pedophile out is the same way you root out people who abuse drugs or how you root out individuals who make their living on robbery and theft. It's a character thing," he said. "While the community struggles to try to deal with it, I think we should have laws in place so the consequences to doing this are severe. And I want to make it severe."