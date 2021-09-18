Blas pushes for legal action in quarantine facility procurement

Senator Frank F. Blas, Jr. has sent a third letter to the Office of the Attorney General seeking legal action pursuant to concerns raised in the Office of Public Accountability report on the emergency procurement of early quarantine and isolation facilities.

The OPA determined that this procurement conducted by the Office of the Governor did not comply with local procurement law. The deficiencies in the report include improper procuring authority, a conflict of interest with one of the awarded facilities, an incomplete procurement record and contract issues, according to the OPA audit.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, stated Adelup did not have a comment on Blas' third request for legal action.

Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said Blas' request is still under active review.

"My first request to the attorney general was sent on July 26, and then I sent a follow up to that request on Aug. 11," Blas stated in a release. "I don’t see nor have I been informed of any reason why action cannot or has not been initiated. Enough time has elapsed to decide on what action will be taken, and the people of Guam deserve to know what that will be."

In his third letter, dated Sept. 17, Blas stated that he was previously informed no decision had been made regarding his initial request. Blas stated sufficient time had passed to decide on the request and that he wanted legal action to be pursued.

"I pray that the AG acts on the request and does not think that by just ignoring it, the matter will fade away. If the public auditor, with the confidence and expertise he has in his office, combined with his legal and legislative experience, believes that there were deficiencies in the procurement process, then I believe as well that legal action should be taken," Blas stated in his release.