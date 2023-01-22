Sen. Frank Blas Jr. is questioning the governor's plans to set up a security council, stating the governor should work with the already established Mariana Regional Fusion Center.

Blas referred to a news story from December, which reported the governor intended to stand up a security council including law enforcement agencies on Guam.

“You were further reported as saying that you will be signing an executive order in the coming weeks to establish the security council. You also stated that the idea to create the security council came as a recommendation from the National Security Council of the White House,” Blas stated in a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, before asking her what the security council would do that the fusion center isn't already doing.

Fusion centers are state-owned and operated facilities that serve as focal points for the receipt, analysis, gathering, and sharing of threat-related information between state, local, tribal, territorial, federal, and private sector partners, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Mariana Regional Fusion Center is the primary fusion center for Guam, and is one of nearly 80 fusion centers in the U.S.

Adelup had no response to Blas' letter. There is no executive order yet on the security council, and the matter is still in its planning stages, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson.

Blas stated the National Security Council the governor spoke of is far more expansive than any state or territorial government would have responsibility or control over.

“And if the concept and mission of a state fusion center is consistent with why they were originally established, there exists no reason to create a redundant organization. With this, I highly encourage you to reconsider your decision to stand up a security council and work with the fusion center that you already have,” Blas added.