Sen. Frank Blas Jr. is asking Attorney General Leevin Camacho to take legal action against the persons responsible for the procurement of hotels used as quarantine and isolation facilities in light of several deficiencies outlined by the Office of Public Accountability.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed receiving the letter Tuesday morning. The office is reviewing it and will respond as soon as possible, according to AG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

The OPA determined that the initial emergency procurement of quarantine and isolation facilities conducted by the Office of the Governor did not comply with local procurement law. The deficiencies in the report include improper procuring authority, a conflict of interest with one of the awarded facilities, an incomplete procurement record and contract issues, according to the OPA audit.

The initial four facilities were the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam.

The governor's son-in-law and former legal counsel, Haig Huynh, handled the initial procurement. That appears to have a presented a conflict with the procurement of Pacific Star as the hotel reportedly took out a mortgage with the Bank of Guam, which is owned by the governor's family, the audit report noted.

The OPA also questioned the total costs of $3 million for the initial procurement.

Subsequent emergency procurements for quarantine facilities were requested by Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and administered by the General Services Agency. That rectified the procuring authority and conflict issues but procurement record and contract issues persisted, the OPA audit stated.

"Like the OPA, I too am concerned that the means used by the Office of the Governor to procure the hotel services as detailed in the report undermined the integrity of the procurement process and resulted in the noncompliance with the laws of Guam pertaining to Government of Guam procurement," Blas wrote to the AG.

"Guam law is explicit in the reasons and use of emergency procurement, as well as the powers and discretion the Governor may have in an emergency declaration. However, as inferred by the OPA, the power and discretion should not extend past what is set by law," Blas added.