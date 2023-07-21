Block party to include bands, fireworks and Tumon shuttle

Although the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar derailed the traditional pomp and circumstance of Liberation Day, preparations have been finalized for a scaled-down celebration of the 79th anniversary of the island’s landmark holiday.

Today’s Liberation block party and tribute to front-liners, organized by the official Liberation Committee, will feature village displays, food and other attractions at the Chamorro Village, centered around the festival huts adjacent to Paseo de Susana.

"We're inviting the people of Guam to the block party to unwind and enjoy the great food and company we experience at every Liberation Day parade," Piti Mayor Jesse Alig told The Guam Daily Post. "Our storm recovery efforts have taken a toll on all of us, so we're looking forward to having lots of fun with an awesome entertainment lineup. We'll close out the day with a spectacular fireworks and drone show that pays tribute to our hardworking front-liners as we celebrate the 79th anniversary of Guam's liberation."

The Guam Visitors Bureau has published a schedule for free shuttle service between Tumon and the block party, which begins at 1 p.m. The last shuttle leaving Paseo de Susana is scheduled for 9:55 p.m.

Typhoon constraints

Alig, also president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, previously said a full holiday blowout, which typically features a parade and weekslong carnival, wouldn’t be feasible given the recovery work needed after Mawar. Mayors cited hazards along the parade route and a lack of green materials needed to create parade floats due to the storm’s destructive winds.

There also was an air of sensitivity to residents who still may be reeling from the typhoon during discussions of what type of celebration should be planned.

"We must remember that there are still families out there that still don't have water and definitely power. ... A lot of us can identify more than a few pocket areas that don't (have utilities)," Alig said at a Mayors' Council of Guam meeting late last month.

According to the Piti mayor, food trucks will be lined up around the main stage near the Chamorro Village huts, while carnival rides and other attractions will be lined up outside the nearby Paseo Stadium. A petting zoo, courtesy of Goats and Giggles Parties, will be available.

A local music showcase will feature acts including Prominence, The Frequency and The John Dank Show.