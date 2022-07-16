The deadline for submitting applications for the Guam Department of Education superintendent position is now closed.

“From my understanding, Friday was the last day for interested applicants to submit. I do not have any details of how many applications have been submitted. They will go through the vetting process. Dr. Mary Okada and the committee I appointed have met, set the parameters for what we are looking for in the next superintendent,” said Guam Education Board Chair Mark Mendiola.

The job announcement was open for about one month, in accordance with the timeline set by the special committee appointed to assist in the search for the next superintendent. Mendiola said the board expects to hire a new superintendent by September or October.

“There’s a timeline and that’s the reason why there’s an acting superintendent to fill the gaps,” Mendiola said.

Former Sen. Francis Santos was appointed acting superintendent by the GEB on Thursday with a $160,000 annual salary. His first day on the job is today.

Mendiola said the board has set priorities for Santos to focus on.

“Focus on the reopening of schools, we are going to be able to open face-to-face. The second thing is to address the high risk issues that are still pending,” Mendiola said.

High risk issues include GDOE’s high risk designation under the U.S. Department of Education and the Simon Sanchez High School rebuild project.

Acting Superintendent Santos may very well be at the helm of the Guam Department of Education when the new school year begins, in fact, preparing for School Year 2022-2023 was another priority he has been tasked with.

Santos’ appointment however, is interim, and once the next superintendent is hired, he will be relieved of the role.

“We anticipate that we should be able to onboard the next superintendent no later than September or October,” Mendiola said.