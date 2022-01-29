The Guam Education Board approved a $268.3 million budget request for fiscal 2023 that focuses on the teachers and supporting resources needed to educate the island’s 26,000-plus students.

The Guam Department of Education will submit the budget request to the Guam Legislature, which will hash out in session the appropriations for the education and other government agencies as well as the legislative and executive branches.

Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola noted that in previous years, the budget requests were closer to or even more than $300 million, based on GDOE’s mission and the 14 points of the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act. The law stipulates specific areas that GDOE and the government of Guam must meet, including providing certified teachers, nurses, counselors and administrators at all schools. But with limited or reduced funding, that’s not always easy.

Mendiola said the majority of the budget is based on personnel costs, including salaries for teachers, school aides, administrators and the like.

Mendiola, like Superintendent Jon Fernandez, said officials have been lucky to have federal funds related to the pandemic to get them through these last two years. But the federal funding isn’t going to be maintained at current levels forever.

“We need the funding,” he said. Mendiola also noted, if the Legislature maintains levels at the current $206 million, it would mean creating a spending plan that would include additional sacrifices.

Mendiola noted there have been instances where, even looking at a budget cut, senators ask GDOE to take on additional tasks.

“If they don’t back it up with the financial resources we need to carry out that mission, then that’s going to become an issue,” he said.

He also said the board is working with GDOE on updating educator pay, similar to what was done for nurses last year and law enforcement officers just a few weeks ago.

“We want to get that done for our teachers and, of course, for everyone else who supports the mission of educating our children,” said Mendiola, who noted that teachers, administrators and other education employees have been under tremendous pressure to continue their mission in the midst of the pandemic.

According to the board-approved GDOE resolution, the board’s proposal for the adjustment of GDOE employee compensation should be submitted within the next several weeks and prior to the Guam Legislature’s consideration and approval of the final fiscal budget, which is typically in August.