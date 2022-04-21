Board approves 5-year plan for public education on Guam

The plan for public school education over the next five years has been adopted by the Guam Education Board.

After years of developing the State Strategic Plan, the Guam Department of Education can finally start focusing on the “real” work ahead — implementation.

On Tuesday evening, during the GEB’s regular board meeting, the state strategic plan, called “Our Path Forward,” was passed unanimously.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This meeting is historic ... we are actually going to vote on the strategic plan that will guide our path to the next five years,” GEB Policy Review and Strategic Planning Committee Chairman Robert Crisostomo said before the board voted on the plan.

Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, who lead the plan's development, said, “We believe it’s inspirational and ambitious. It sets the tone and direction of the department. It will focus all of our projects, initiatives and activities moving forward.”

Some aspects of the plan, like the tiered grading system and doing away with quarters in the year, are already implemented district-wide. However, a lot of the activities are going to be new.

“The plan before you has seven priorities. Leadership (is), in my opinion, the most important priority. All the priorities support curriculum which is the second priority. Parent engagement is the third and I think it’s the one leg we need to work on. If we want this plan to work, it’s going to happen through the parent group. That is key, in my opinion, (to) how successful this plan will be in the years to come,” Crisostomo said.

One of the key indicators to be used in determining the success of the plan will be student proficiency. Education officials also took into account the learning loss caused by reduced instructional hours and pandemic school closures in the planning.

The plan will be implemented in the school year 2022-2023.

Work on the plan started in the school year 2018-2019. The plan was supposed to be adopted in the school year 2019-2020, Sanchez said.

However, when the pandemic struck in 2020, the focus shifted to immediate issues centered around the health and safety of students.

In developing the plan for the next five years of public school education, GDOE received guidance from U.S. Department of Education representatives. The extra set of eyes helped put the plan together and helped make sure it's actionable and that implementation is monitored.

“This is a living document and I think that even though the superintendent has this roadmap so to speak, there’s going to be speed bumps, there’s going to time to adjust, retool, recalibrate and these are things that this living document is going to allow us to do,” GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola said.