Port Authority of Guam board of directors Chairman Francisco Santos signed off on resolutions late Thursday afternoon that approve settlement agreements for at least three more of the Port employees fired in December 2012 over an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim.

The vote was unanimous after board members spent nearly two hours in a closed-door meeting.

The details of the settlement were not made public.

"All discussions and all attendees of executive session remain subject to the privilege and confidence of those discussions and are not to be discussed anywhere else," said Port legal counsel Joseph McDonald.

Among the resolutions approved, one authorizes legal counsel to offer terms of the settlement agreement in the case of Leonora Leon Guerrero. The other resolution settles the litigation between the Port Authority and Josette Javelosa, Frances Arriola and Leonora Leon Guerrero.

The resolutions' approval follows the resignation of Connie Jo Shinohara as deputy general manager. When Rory Respicio was appointed Port general manager at the start of this year, he assigned Shinohara to review the terminations of 13 Port employees by the former Port management, including the Port 7 cases. McDonald took over that review shortly after joining the Port in August.

Workers' compensation

Leon Guerrero was one of several employees, informally referred to as the Port 7, caught up in an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim filed by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno around eight years ago.

Some of these individuals have successfully won back employment at the Port, including human resources manager Francine Rocio, who was reinstated on Nov. 25, according to her personnel documents.

Rocio was making $75,000 in base salary the year before she was fired. Her papers shows that she will be making $79,000 per year as the personnel services administrator at the Port's human resources division.

She too is entitled to back pay, according to Respicio. That number was being finalized as of the interview with Respicio a few days ago and hasn't been released.