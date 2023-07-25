Board confirms Lastimoza to head Guam EPA

The board of directors for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency confirmed their new administrator last week.

On Thursday afternoon, Guam EPA's board of directors met for their regularly scheduled meeting and went through their agenda for nearly an hour and a half before addressing the nomination of a new administrator.

The board stated the current acting administrator, Michelle Lastimoza, was nominated by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on June 9.

Directors subsequently discussed Lastimoza's nomination, asking her several questions about her experience and relationships with everyone at the agency. Several directors also expressed their confidence in Lastimoza taking over as administrator.

“I don't think I would be here without the support from upper management, but most especially the staff, who keep things moving,” Lastimoza said, before the board confirmed her nomination.

Prior experience

A May news release from Adelup stated Lastimoza was appointed to be Guam EPA's acting administrator following the departure of Walter Leon Guerrero.

Before she was appointed to the role, Lastimoza was chosen to serve as deputy director in 2019, was an environmental health specialist, and was an acting division head for the Brownfields Program, the Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness program and the Defense and State Memorandum of Agreement program.