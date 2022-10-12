Board considers 2 more applications for cannabis responsible official

The Cannabis Control Board will be considering two more Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Card applications at its next meeting, either at the end of October or in early November.

If approved, these new applicants will join the two inaugural applicants approved in September - Stephen Roberto of Guam’s Real Deal LLC and David Cruz of Pacific Group LLC - for a total of four.

The Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Card is the third step in a six-step process to obtain a Cannabis Business License on Guam.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting applications Aug. 29 after the adoption in May of rules and regulations for the adult-use, or recreational, cannabis industry. These recent developments were a long time coming, considering the enactment of the Guam Cannabis Industry Act in 2019.

But, even as Guam moves forward with the industry in some aspects, it still appear stilted in others.

No cannabis or cannabis products can be sold without being tested for potency and safety by a testing facility licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, per the rules and regulations.

DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said Monday the department has not received any testing facility license applications.

An update from DPHSS was pending as of press time, but in late September the department stated it had not received any applications for lab testing of medical cannabis.

Guam legalized medical cannabis use a little less than a decade ago, but the lack of a testing facility had been one concern moving into implementation. Delays with implementation led to a subsequent law that allowed home cultivation to an extent. The Cannabis Industry Act, which allowed an adult-use industry for residents 21 or older, came soon after.

A testing facility remains integral if Guam is to set up its recreational cannabis industry.

Roberto, one of the current Responsible Official cardholders, has suggested doing away with the lab requirement in favor of regulations similar to those of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The CNMI allows the sale of untested marijuana items so as long as they are labeled "Untested Product."

"I think patience is important advice because I doubt there will be any cannabis industry on Guam without a change in the regulations or laws," Roberto told The Guam Daily Post previously.