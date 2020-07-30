Board gives GDOE chief outstanding rating

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has earned an exemplary performance evaluation from the Guam Education Board. Fernandez is one of the longest serving superintendents in GDOE's history.

He was graded on 10 responsibilities by board members, each with a score between 1 and 5.

Out of a total possible average of 5, Fernandez received an overall rating of 4.9, which is equivalent to an "outstanding" rating, the highest possible.

"On all my years on the board, I have never seen a superintendent so involved and so dedicated to the success of our schoolchildren," GEB Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez stated in a press release. "Not only does he make time to engage with our students, but he takes on his role by emphasizing service to others and our community."

"I am thankful for the confidence and support of the Guam Education Board," Fernandez stated in the release.

"Together, we have weathered a number of challenges over the past couple of years, but we have managed to steer our department in a positive direction, working with our community and our stakeholders," he added.

"I am most thankful for the outstanding rating because it reflects the hard work and accomplishments of my management team, our division and school administrators, and our teachers and staff," the superintendent stated.

He also thanked his wife and kids and "my whole family’s support for the work I do and for the demands of the position."