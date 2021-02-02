Board grants convicted former professor unsupervised parole

The Guam Parole Board has granted Michael Blair Ehlert's request for unsupervised off-island parole. The decision came Friday.

Ehlert, who was convicted of sexually assaulting students during a party at his home in Ipan in November 2014, requested unsupervised parole so he can relocate to Hong Kong for work.

He is currently out on parole after serving an 18-month sentence, which began June 24, 2019.

The former University of Guam professor was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2017. He attempted to appeal the conviction but was denied.

Ehlert's request for unsupervised parole drew concern.

One woman, who said Ehlert sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was 19 years old, told the parole board that she would be concerned for her safety if Ehlert were allowed parole unsupervised.

Ehlert has maintained his innocence. He told parole board members that at the time of the incident, "some boundaries got blurry" and he interacted with students "at too friendly a place," but that he did not commit the acts for which he is convicted.

He is a level one sex offender, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.