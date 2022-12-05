Board member alleges unlicensed chiropractor injured local patient

Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners member Dr. Gregory Miller urged fellow board members to stop Jonathan Kim from practicing without a license, saying Kim injured a person recently.

Kim was first reported in September, allegedly operating illegally on Guam as a chiropractor. At the time, Miller, who was assigned by the board to investigate a complaint filed against Kim, raised concern with the practices Kim used on patients.

“My main concern with Jonathan Kim is he injured somebody and that person is more than willing to testify,” Miller said during the board meeting held Dec. 2. “But I see it as more of a health care emergency. People got hurt and so we need to stop him as soon as possible - before someone gets hurt worse.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kim works part time for Le Balance, a corrective muscle therapy massage practice. Kim said he received guidance from Le Balance doctors and that he was not doing chiropractic manipulation.

"From what the doctors there told me, as long as we don’t mention chiropractic, we are OK. The Board of Allied Health spoke to our doctors there,” Kim told The Guam Daily Post in October. “Aligned Guam is not a business page. It was made for just making fun videos. So I think there’s a misunderstanding.”

During the board meeting, Le Balance was identified in 8 complaints filed with the board regarding allegations of unlicensed chiropractors.

Attorney Jon A. Visosky represents Le Balance in the matter. Miller said concerns involving Kim’s continued practice were relayed to Visosky, as several of the complaints were against Kim.

“I went to Jon Visosky's office and had a conference with him, but right now all he’s talking about to me is this Jonathan Kim, who was one of the nonlicensed people at Le Balance. He hasn’t mentioned all the other complaints that may have been received after our conference,” Miller said.

The board’s legal counsel, Rob Weinberg, said communication with the attorney is lagging.

“Visosky is not responding immediately on this kind of question," Weinberg said. "The question that goes like, have they received a cease-and-desist before? I would anticipate that Visosky would be drafting up a complaint. A civil lawsuit in Superior Court. We have been trying to get feedback from Mr. Visosky, but there’s some sort of problem in responding,” he said. “ I don’t know what the problem is.”

The occurrence of unlicensed practitioners in the chiropractic field actively practicing on island is an issue the board has raised previously. Kim wasn’t the only alleged unlicensed chiropractor addressed during the board meeting. Similarly, the Dr. Amy Chiropractic clinic is also under scrutiny for allegations of facilitating an unlicensed person to operate on Guam.

“One of those chiropractors is Amy Gates and this goes back to when Gates (and) myself, met Rob Weinberg in his office and she was given a list of things to do, so, I think we could hopefully wrap her side up,” said Miller. “And then the other ones, the chiropractor that actually came out here and practiced, Rodman was his name, we haven’t done anything with him because he was the one that actually committed the crime.”

While the first name of the unlicensed chiropractor was not divulged, some information about the allegations were disclosed by Miller.

“He was brought over here by Dr. Amy Gates," Miller said. "In our rules and regulations, you can’t facilitate somebody to practice without a license, either.”

The violation could mean that clients who were seen by Rodman may have money coming their way.

“Part of what her, Rob and I discussed is she would have to reimburse patients who were treated by an unlicensed provider. If she says she's done that, she will need proof that can be accounted for that she actually did make all those reimbursements,” Miller said.

Miller said he would prepare Gates’ case for the board’s review but advised that the case should remain open until the board has "both sides of the story.”

“I don’t think we should close it until we hear from Rodman. Both sides of the story," said Miller. "Who knew what or (who) told somebody, 'don’t get a license' or 'do get a license?' So, we got to move forward on that,” Miller said.