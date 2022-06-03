Time is ticking in the search for the next Guam Department of Education superintendent and after a contentious debate and hurt feelings, a search committee was appointed.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez’s last day in the position is July 15, but at the rate that the Guam Education Board is going, it could take months before someone fills the role he will leave behind.

GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola made it clear the hiring of the next superintendent is urgent and that he and other board members' terms will end in December – unless they get reelected.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mendiola asserted his authority to appoint a special committee to speed up the search, but concerns were raised that the move would bypass the Open Government Law which the board is bound to follow.

“If every time we meet on this ... search we are going to have to have (a five-day public notice), we are going to have to announce it, is that what you want?” Mendiola asked GEB member Ron McNinch. “The timeline is going to be pushed back because of the Open Government Law and I don’t want to be a party to a lawsuit saying we are violating the Open Government Law every time we have to meet.”

McNinch, in response, said, “Mr. chairman, I’d like to respectfully point out that if we appoint a baby board to do the screening, they are just as bound by the five-day requirements of the Open Government Law as the board proper.”

Although Mendiola contended that work sessions don’t require the five-day announcement, McNinch countered, “This is an official functionary duty of the board, it's very different than a work session.”

Asserting authority

The back-and-forth between the two continued, as Mendiola asserted it was within his power as chairman to appoint members of the special committee.

“This is the power of the chairman … based on policy to appoint a special committee and this is what I am doing. I don’t think you should call it a baby board, because the people that I am proposing to go into this committee are very professional and capable people,” Mendiola said. “I am trying to streamline the process so we have a clear and concise way of approaching this. I am concerned that if we prolong this any longer, politics and things will come through. I just want to appoint the right people to the board to ensure we have good representation in this committee.”

The special committee would be charged with developing the timeline, and the job announcement with board input, presenting the timeline to the board, and screening applications that are received. The board assumes responsibility for interviews, negotiation, voting and selecting the superintendent.

“It does not remove the board from making the final decision, it just narrows down the field to ensure that we get the best candidate with as much input from internal and external stakeholders,” Mendiola said.

McNinch also expressed his dismay that not all board members were given the option to sit on the board.

“I would have felt better if you had asked me,” McNinch said.

In turn, Mendiola said, “I would have felt better if you didn’t send the letter to media without consulting me about a special meeting on the transgender issues but you went and did that.” The board discussed – but didn't take a stance – on whether a transgender girl rugby player should be allowed in competitions with GDOE school teams.

“Wow, that hurt," McNinch responded. “But in reality, I think all members should have been afforded the opportunity to respectfully serve on this committee.”

Mendiola went ahead and appointed the following members to the special committee.

• Mary Okada, GEB vice chair.

• Felicita Angel, GEB member.

• Maria Gutierrez, GEB member.

• Tim Fedenko, Guam Federation of Teachers designee.

• Grace Dela Cruz, Islandwide Board of Governing Students representative and recent graduate.

• Bob Steffy, certified public accountant.

• Yoichi Rengiil, retired director of the University of Guam TRiO Programs, including Upward Bound.

The appointments were approved by GEB members with the exception of McNinch.

The board will review the timeline the special committee develops at the next GEB meeting.

Once the timeline is set, the search for the superintendent is expected to move quickly.