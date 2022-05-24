Board prepares search for next superintendent

With Superintendent Jon Fernandez's departure in July, the Guam Education Board discussed how to move forward in the search for a new superintendent and what to do in the interim.

The GEB held an executive committee work session Monday.

Fernandez gave his 60-day notice to the board May 2, citing personal reasons. His last day is July 15.

The last search, which resulted in Fernandez taking the position, took 60 to 90 days to get him on board.

Chairman Mark Mendiola sought clarification on whether hiring an interim superintendent would present an issue.

"Whether it's acting or interim, we need to know (whether there) are any legal issues that may be associated with the board appointing," he said.

GEB's legal counsel provided an informal opinion.

"Just based on prior experiences, the board has appointed interims even with just the superintendent's signature," legal counsel James Stake said.

The Guam Department of Education's attorney couldn't comment on a possible interim superintendent who would come from outside of GDOE as this would be a historic first.

Mendiola asked legal counsel to do some research into the matter.

He told board members a legal opinion is necessary in the event an external hire is considered for the interim position.

Figuring out what to do in the interim is critical as GDOE is up for reconsideration as a high-risk recipient of federal education funds. GDOE also is trying to convince federal education officials it no longer needs a third-party financial monitor for federal funds.

The executive committee also began discussions on the appointment of a special committee to the board that would review applicants.

The board's chairman would be the appointing authority for the special committee.

Mendiola envisions the board comprising two community members and three board members.

"The reason why I think this structure would work – and you may have a difference of opinion – is because if we have more than five members of the board in the search committee, then potentially everything will have to be announced or made public in terms of the discussion and all that other stuff," Mendiola said.

While GEB member Maria Gutierrez raised concerns over privacy issues, Mendiola assured that appointees to the special committee would sign nondisclosure forms.

GEB will hold a special board meeting June 2, to adopt the framework.