Board recommends pardon for Edward Tosco

A man with a criminal record that started more than 30 years ago was recommended for a pardon.

On April 27, the Guam Pardon Review Board met to discuss several pardon requests, including one for Edward Tosco, whose criminal record included a 1992 drug possession case, a 2008 misdemeanor theft case and drag racing without a permit.

Tosco, according to board member Mike Quinata, the chief parole officer at the Department of Corrections, was put on probation, paid fines and completed all requirements. Quinata added Tosco requested a pardon because he wanted to find other job opportunities after working for the Mayors' Council of Guam for many years.

After the board took time to review Tosco's request, members were set to recommend a pardon to the governor until acting chief prosecutor Heather Zona, who is not on the board, voiced concerns.

"It's not appropriate to simply grant people pardons because they've completed the terms that they were required to complete as a result of being convicted of crimes, but I do commend the individual for getting his life back on track. ... But that's the expectation when they go through the criminal justice system," Zona said.

Stephen Guerrero, chair of the board, said he appreciated Zona's comments.

"On drag racing, I can remember at a young age when I went through the same thing (but) the only difference between him and I, is I didn't get caught and he did," said Guerrero, who further explained why Tosco should be awarded a pardon recommendation.

"This is one of those things – we're talking 30 years that guy has done everything to keep straight, become a good citizen," Guerrero said, who added he struggles with not giving the opportunity if people can present themselves and ask, "How long do I have to keep this dark cloud over me for what I've done 30 years ago?"

After the discussion, the board motioned to recommend a pardon for Tosco.