The decision on who will lead the Guam Department of Education was made Tuesday night, but not all board members chose to vote for who will be the next public school system superintendent.

Two nominations were made during a board meeting held Nov. 27, but even before officials cast their votes, Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola opened the floor for board members to disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

Board member Peter Alexis Ada was one of the members who opted out of voting.

“Now having just spoken to the applicants today, this evening, they’re good, … but it would be totally unfair for me to sit here and make a collegiate judgment, because I would like to be sitting in front of the applicants, dialogue with them on the position that they are applying for, therefore Mr. Chair and colleagues I am requesting to abstain, due to the fact that I was not privileged to sit and meet with all the applicants,” Ada said.

Mendiola also asked to be excused from voting.

“For mine, I would also like to request the same. I had every intent to be here for the interview of the second round of it, but, unfortunately, I was not able to be here. I believe we have good candidates before the board, but I, like Ada, would like to engage, I think there are very thoughtful questions, the committee did wonderful work. … In my humble opinion, should I render a vote not knowing the totality of the candidates that would just be unfair for me to render a decision,” Mendiola said.

Board members seconded the motions for both members and moved to vote.

7-month process

Getting to this point has been a long time coming as the search for superintendent first began with Jon Fernandez’s resignation in May.

After months of little interest from candidates, in December the board interviewed and vetted six that were deemed qualified for the position, which led to Tuesday night's board member nominations.

Among the nominees for the position was Joseph Sanchez, current GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, who was nominated by board member Robert Crisostomo.

Sanchez's nomination failed with only 4 board member votes.

Because the nomination failed, the floor was reopened to board nominations.

Kenneth Swanson was nominated by board member Maria Gutierrez. Swanson was duly selected, garnering 6 out of 7 of the votes cast.

During the board meeting, it was noted that the selection was dependent on Swanson’s acceptance. The board was to notify him Wednesday of his successful bid.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Mary Okada Wednesday, however, information about whether he accepted the selection was not available as of press time.