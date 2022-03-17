About six months have passed since the Guam Contractors License Board voted, during a now-void meeting, to fine Samsung E&C America Inc. $25.5 million for violations involving the controversial Mangilao solar plant project.

The board met Wednesday to address the matter again, but this time, voted to approve a $300,000 settlement offer with the company.

The board first investigated the case in early August 2021. In the month prior, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation against Samsung E&C America after confirming that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other controls were in the process of being installed, but construction was already well underway.

The case caught the eye of lawmakers, the attorney general and other government officials as stormwater runoff at the project site impacted nearby residents and the historic Marbo Cave.

In September 2021, the board voted to issue a $25.5 million fine against Samsung E&C America.

The board can issue a fine of no less than $200 and up to 50% of the value of a project for violating licensing law. The $25.5 million fine was based on $51 million from a permit related to erosion control, clearing, filling and excavation work.

An "accusation and statement of charges" was served to Samsung E&C America in November 2021, informing the company that the CLB was proposing to take disciplinary action.

However, the September meeting and vote would ultimately be held void for failing to follow the requirements of the Open Government Law.

CLB acting Chairman Bernard Benavente told The Guam Daily Post that the commission had to go back to its findings and reexamine the schedule of values, which refers to a contractor's planned actions and related costs.

The overall cost of erosion control measures at the Mangilao solar project was about $1.13 million, according to a cost breakdown submitted by Samsung E&C America.

Assistant Attorney General Thomas Keeler, counsel for the board, said during Wednesday's board meeting that the parties have worked together in hope of reaching a settlement.

In late December 2021, the company submitted a settlement offer in the amount of $250,000 to the CLB.

Linda Ibanez, the acting executive director for the CLB, stated that they are aware Samsung E&C America is doing repair and remediation work for damages caused by the company's failure to follow approved erosion control plans. She recommended that $300,000 be considered a fair settlement of the case, considering the ongoing remediation work.

But during Wednesday's board meeting, Benavente said he would like the board to raise the counter-offer to $500,000 based on 50% of the $1.13 million figure.

"You could counter," Ibanez said at the meeting. "But in good faith, Samsung had come to the government and apologized and are doing their cleanup. They have this whole crew in and they are working (diligently) to accept their responsibility. So both the government and contractor are working in good faith. So those are the things we have to account for."

Board member Rena Borja said she and the chairman have talked about wanting to get more in the case, but added the board should also recognize that they would want businesses to come to Guam and stay on Guam.

"And I see what they're willing to do after the fact," Borja said. "So, I believe we should take the director's recommendation. They did do their due diligence. So, we should look at that."

The board ultimately accepted the recommendation to propose a $300,000 settlement.

The CLB case is just one matter involving Samsung E&C America. There is still the Guam EPA notice of violation and a pending lawsuit filed by the Office of the Attorney General, which includes solar project owner Korea Electric Power Corp.'s Guam subsidiary, KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC.

World Meridian Sasayan LLC, the property owner of Marbo Cave, also sued the contractor and solar project owner, but the parties have reached an agreement on that suit.

The 60-megawatt solar farm is being developed under a contract to produce energy to sell to the Guam Power Authority. Under the contract, KEPCO previously stated it expects to generate $340 million for the company over 25 years.

In April 2020, KEPCO signed a contract with Mizuho Bank and the Korea Development Bank to borrow $200 million for the project, The Korea Herald reported.