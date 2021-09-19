For the second time, public schools will open and all eyes are on the education department to see how it transitions nearly 26,000 students back to the classroom in a week's time.

The fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the need for a strong readiness plan was highlighted by Guam Department of Education officials and Guam Education Board members during a work session to address school readiness and safety when schools reopen Sept. 27.

"As we do this second reopening, I would really appreciate if we had a plan that was ready to execute without having to take a week to adjust,” said GEB member Mary Okada.

Okada, the president of the Guam Community College, which also saw disruptions to in-person instruction early in the pandemic, is no stranger to educating students amid COVID-19.

While GDOE must take into consideration the mandates by the governor, and guidance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Okada said the department needs to be able to pivot quickly to address the needs of students.

She pointed out the challenges seen when students were transitioned back to distance learning after only two weeks as a result of school closures.

Providing support to students for distance learning was a challenge - as GDOE took one week to transition face-to-face learners, teachers and school staff to the temporary online platform.

“I ask that a true readiness plan is able to be implemented when it’s ready, when it’s safe with the least amount of transition time," Okada said.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez acknowledged the challenges school closures posed and said the department's plan is ready to execute next week.

“I don’t expect and I don’t anticipate and I don’t desire to be in a position where we do day-to-day shifting as well, because we do have a large community that we have to take through this pandemic and this school year with some level of stability,” Fernandez said.

Two weeks into the new school year, in-person instruction was disrupted by a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The initial plan, Fernandez said, was to move to cohorts with plans for expanding when numbers permitted.

“When we shut down, that was an immediate unexpected directive to go from Friday afternoon to Monday and expect everyone to move, and so we took that time," Fernandez said.

The unexpected closure raised concerns that transitioning between platforms would result in lost instructional time.

“We still will have the instructional time for the students. This would be online instructional time without disrupting midweek,” he said, adding starting on a Monday made more sense than a Wednesday.

With many parents raising concerns about the reopening of schools and the health of the students, Fernandez emphasized the use of a risk-based approach to reopening schools.

Okada said they need to determine what the happy medium would be so that learning can happen safely.

Although timing is tricky, with stakeholders of different opinions, Fernandez believes the shifting of school between models of learning has worked to the department’s benefit.

Bringing GDOE students back to school one week following the lifting of in-person instruction will allow GDOE to get its affairs in order and inform parents of the plan moving forward.

Students will be divided in A and B cohorts, allowing them to receive five days of instruction over a two-week period through an alternating schedule.

Board member and GFT President Tim Fedenko was on board with the “AB” cohort option to ease students back into schools, adding GDOE is on track to open schools safely.

“That will help distance and help the schools. I think we should go back to the 6-foot distancing and that should help that out greatly,” Fedenko said.

The gradual return to schools, according to Fernandez, will allow GDOE to assess health and safety measures, and make adjustments as necessary to the COVID-19 situation in the community to mitigate risk of transmission at schools.

“We are talking about not just reopening now, but to sustain over the rest of the school year,” Fernandez said. "Make sure we adjust according to the risks in the community so that we can maintain safety and have a better system of opening and adjusting for the rest of the school year."

When the number of COVID-19 cases in the community indicate that it is safe, a full return of all students to five days of instruction will be implemented.

GDOE hopes to have the flexibility to continue to operate and make adjustments to avoid sudden shutdowns and reopening in the future.

Fernandez said he believes the department is better prepared now, and the experience of moving everybody online all at once and moving back will benefit GDOE in its future planning.